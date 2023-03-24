The Mississippi Senate — and the Legislature as a whole — put the screws once again to the people of this state. Shame throughout the entire Capitol.
Mississippians were shown the middle finger by political hacks when a measure that would, in theory, return the power to the people to get an initiative onto a statewide ballot. For years, Mississippians had that right, until a career politician and Swamp creature named Mary Hawkins Butler of Madison discovered that there was some bad verbiage in the amendment language.
As we have written many times, the verbiage to put an initiative on the ballot said there had to be a certain number of signatures from all five congressional districts. When it was written, there were five districts. Now there are four. Seems like a simple, clerical fix — if those in Jackson wanted to fix it.
Don’t listen to the bloviating coming out of Jackson, because the one thing politicians do not want to give up is power. By allowing the people to be able to wrench into that power is untenable, as proved by the measure’s death in the Senate this week. The legislation that died was filled with mostly nonsense, further proof that even had it passed, the people’s power would have been limited. In killing it, Sen. John Polk lamented that there were too many differences between Senate and House versions.
What versions? Dear God, if they wanted it fixed, that would be a simple change to one line — making signatures from “five congressional districts” to “the number of congressional districts at the time the measure was placed on the ballot.”
When we think of trampling of people’s rights, our minds usually shift to Washington, D.C. But Jackson is just a mini version of that Swamp on the East Coast.
One sentence. That’s all it would have taken. Shame.
