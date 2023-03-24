The Mississippi Senate — and the Legislature as a whole — put the screws once again to the people of this state. Shame throughout the entire Capitol.

Mississippians were shown the middle finger by political hacks when a measure that would, in theory, return the power to the people to get an initiative onto a statewide ballot. For years, Mississippians had that right, until a career politician and Swamp creature named Mary Hawkins Butler of Madison discovered that there was some bad verbiage in the amendment language.

