THUMBS UP: To Mississippi’s Big 3 college football teams for all winning on Saturday.
THUMBS DOWN: To the deterioration of America’s cities, most of which are controlled by Democrats. The Democrat Party has sided with the criminal element and it is showing from New Orleans to Minneapolis to New York City.
Living in the Gulf South means a few constants. Summers are going to be miserably hot, October weather will be fantastic and there is a six-month, sit-on-your-hands-nervously dance known as hurricane season.
This year, thank God, the tropics have been amazingly quiet. Despite what weather-guessers and modelers might have predicted, through the first four months of hurricane season — including the peak of the season — there has been very little action in the tropics.
As of this writing, Hurricane Ian is churning toward Cuba with its eye focused somewhere near Tampa, Fla. We feel for that state’s residents, as we know the potential and power of a hurricane. Many parts of this state and — most specifically, our neighbors in Louisiana — were devastated by Hurricane Ida last year. The destructive power of a hurricane cannot be matched.
We pray that the effects this hurricane has on the people of Florida is minimal. But we also are not naive to the possibility. If Ian delivers a mighty blow to Florida, recovery and rebuilding efforts will be a long slog.
But we also are heartened to know that crews from Mississippi Power and Dixie Electric will be ready to answer the call if the need should arise. Both of those organizations will most certainly have crews at the ready to head in when most people are trying to head out.
We like to call them “Angels in Bucket Trucks,” and the outpouring of support from all over this country in times of need is such a welcome sight. Right now, the army is mobilizing and at the ready. Landfall for Hurricane Ian is expected sometime Wednesday or Thursday. If the need is great, the call will go out and crews from the Pine Belt will begin the trek east.
Mississippi Power, which not only keeps the lights on in times of peril but is also a wonderful sponsor for the Leader-Call’s Bobcat Jr. (inside today’s edition) and Dixie Electric crews deserve many “thank yous.”
This week, it is Florida facing the devastating effects of a hurricane. By the grace of God, Ian is not heading toward Mississippi. But that does not minimize what our Florida neighbors could be facing.
Pray for them and all of those who will answer the call to help.
