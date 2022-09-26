Hurricane Ian

THUMBS UP: To Mississippi’s Big 3 college football teams for all winning on Saturday.

THUMBS DOWN: To the deterioration of America’s cities, most of which are controlled by Democrats. The Democrat Party has sided with the criminal element and it is showing from New Orleans to Minneapolis to New York City.

