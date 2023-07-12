One of our many philosophical battles on the local, state and national level is between those with two distinct approaches to and expectations of government — playing politics and being uncompromisingly principled.

Most people’s expectations of elected officials waiver wildly, though they won’t admit it. They’ll bang on the table and proclaim that only people of principle need apply ... until one of their pet projects or their organization is a direct beneficiary of funds and/or support. Then they’ll recalibrate their b.s. monitor and claim that the official’s support was, in fact, a matter of principle.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.