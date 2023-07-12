One of our many philosophical battles on the local, state and national level is between those with two distinct approaches to and expectations of government — playing politics and being uncompromisingly principled.
Most people’s expectations of elected officials waiver wildly, though they won’t admit it. They’ll bang on the table and proclaim that only people of principle need apply ... until one of their pet projects or their organization is a direct beneficiary of funds and/or support. Then they’ll recalibrate their b.s. monitor and claim that the official’s support was, in fact, a matter of principle.
Here’s another familiar statement and mindset: “The money is there and someone is going to get it, so it might as well be us.”
Is that approach “playing politics,” or do we prefer to have officials who are “principled” and won’t bring home anything for the people they represent?
This is the dilemma we have been struggling with for decades when it comes to deciding who will represent us. People all across the country decry the system that allows officials to bring home pork ... unless they get a slice, of course. All the others are playing politics — except their official, who’s being “principled,” as they rationalize it.
That mindset — which is anything but principled — is the reason there’s never sweeping change across the country. If everybody believes that the system is flawed when others work it but good when it works for them, then we get the government we deserve. If people in other places don’t change their expectations of public officials and elect people who truly are principled, our government will never change.
But despite the battlecries we hear, most people are not principled enough to elect a candidate whose campaign slogan is: “Vote for me; I promise to do nothing.”
People call out educators for “teaching to the test,” but those state test results are the measuring stick of a school district’s success. Don’t fault them, fault the system.
Economic development officials get criticized for offering tax incentives and other pot sweeteners to attract new businesses and employers, but that’s the game now. Would you rather be “principled” instead of being in the game?
These are philosophical questions we have to contend with in our country and county. We have an opportunity to put a principled person in the most powerful position in state government to find out how that will work. It would be quite a change, no doubt, and one we believe could be pivotal and have a seismic change that could ripple across the country.
Sen. Chris McDaniel has been deemed “ineffective” as a legislator by the man who made him ineffective, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann. Rather than stay in his neutral corner, McDaniel has come out fighting and challenged Hosemann in the Republican primary.
It’s so disingenuous and misleading for Hosemann to call out McDaniel for passing “only three meaningless bills” during his time in the Senate, considering that Establishment officials like Hosemann wouldn’t consider bills authored by McDaniel because he refused to play politics with them. It’s also noteworthy to point out that Hosemann must not think Nathan’s Law, which increases the penalty for drivers passing a stopped school bus, is meaningful legislation. Protecting children doesn’t matter? Perhaps Hosemann only cares about people of voting age.
What’s at stake here in our state, though, is to find out which is the winning philosophy — principle or politics.
