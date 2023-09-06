Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to ship illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities — all run by Democrats — has worked to perfection, but also shined the brightest light on how this administration is doing all of it on purpose.
For the longest time, it was Texas communities that were hampered by the influx of illegal aliens, so it was easy for cities like New York and Los Angeles to declare themselves open for anyone and everyone. It didn’t matter to officials there. Illegals weren’t storming the shores of Long Island. It was the problem of others, and if they pointed out the crisis, they would be called racist xenophobes.
Then Abbott put his plan into action, where he would send busloads of the law-breakers to those same cities to show how much of a strain millions of illegals, the vast majority instantly on the public dole, would be. And the results have been staggering.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who before the buses arrived rolled out the red carpet for everyone, is pleading for help. “There is no more room at the inn,” he said of the influx. He has floated a plan to the governor to have other cities in New York provide shelter to the lawbreakers under the threat of law, which must bring chills to those who know history. The British Empire forced colonists to quarter British troops prior to the Revolution. That didn’t end well.
In Los Angeles, instead of using the crisis to convince the federal government to try to solve it, the city is planning to sue Texas! The sanctuary city is a sanctuary until it isn’t, apparently.
The governor of Massachusetts has called in the state’s National Guard to help with the crisis there. It is a national disaster and only getting worse.
Meanwhile, materials paid for and allocated to building a wall are being sold for pennies on the dollar by this administration. As Texas tried to put up barriers to stop the flood of illegals, instead of aiding in that fight, the Department of Injustice threatened lawsuits.
And let us not forget that Alejando Mayorkas, put in charge of protecting the homeland, continues to say with a straight face that all is fine at the border and those who say differently are in error. He may have been able to peddle that load of malarkey when it was only Republican-led states absorbing the chaos, but the fact that he continues to do it today, as his party’s own states are pleading for answers, is proof positive that at the start of 2021, the Biden Administration’s plan went into effect — flood the country with millions of “wards of the state.”
Was it to destroy America? Take down the middle class? Put so much pressure on the health-care and education systems that they, too, collapse? Are the people who run this government that heinous?
In order: Yes. Definitely yes. Most certainly yes. And without question, those who run this country are looking out for everyone and anyone — except the citizens of this country.
If New York, the most blue of blue cities, is being ignored in their pleas for help, what other conclusion can anyone come up with?
