Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to ship illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities — all run by Democrats — has worked to perfection, but also shined the brightest light on how this administration is doing all of it on purpose.

For the longest time, it was Texas communities that were hampered by the influx of illegal aliens, so it was easy for cities like New York and Los Angeles to declare themselves open for anyone and everyone. It didn’t matter to officials there. Illegals weren’t storming the shores of Long Island. It was the problem of others, and if they pointed out the crisis, they would be called racist xenophobes.

editorial mle-23-0901

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.