If Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker had a “D” next to his name, Saturday Night Live would be off the air immediately and branded for life as racist.

For those who have not seen the opening bit from the show leading up to Tuesday’s election, actors portraying Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (a Laurel native who has finally made the big time by being parodied on SNL!) were in an office lamenting Walker’s candidacy when an actor portraying the former football star walked into the office.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.