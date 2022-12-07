If Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker had a “D” next to his name, Saturday Night Live would be off the air immediately and branded for life as racist.
For those who have not seen the opening bit from the show leading up to Tuesday’s election, actors portraying Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (a Laurel native who has finally made the big time by being parodied on SNL!) were in an office lamenting Walker’s candidacy when an actor portraying the former football star walked into the office.
In reality, Walker was a less-than-stellar candidate — not because of his skin color, but because he was riding his own athletic fame and a Donald Trump endorsement into the campaign. He had zero experience in politics, which should not in itself be a disqualifier since those with legislative experience are the ones who seem hell-bent on destroying this once-great country.
Walker had a cargo ship full of baggage, mostly his penchant for stepping out on his wife. But is that worse than being a wife-beater? That’s what his opponent was accused of by his own wife — something that could be seen on police body-cam video — but the Democrat-controlled media didn’t seem too interested in that.
Walker’s defeat was not a surprise. But his campaign brought to the forefront the gross hypocrisy in the “everything is racist” ideology poisoning our social discourse.
The five-minute SNL skit was as racist as could possibly be — portraying a black man as stupid and ignorant and controlled by “Whitey.” Had SNL done something similar to a black candidate with a “D” next to his or her name, it would be the end. The obligatory headline of “Twitter erupts” would follow. Every politician, celebrity and “cultural influencer” would be forced to denounce SNL and its portrayal of what is now a “protected class.” Heads would have rolled at NBC. Actors likely would have been fired or taken a knee for an apology tour starting with an appearance on “The View,” where Whoopi would be brought to tears by the “hate.”
But Walker had an “R” next to his name. He was endorsed by the most hated person ever to grace the deranged minds of Democrats — Donald Trump — and, despite his skin color, it was open season. Walker is not alone. Watch how black conservatives are treated and portrayed as Uncle Toms. It is a sickening display that pulls back one more layer of the onion that is the racism racket in America.
If there is a desire to end racism, it should not be predicated by which political party one is a member of. What happened to Walker either should be condemned for blatant racism or it should be taken for what it was intended — a comedy skit.
In the world of racial hucksterism, some people can have it both ways, while others — especially those with an R next to their name — are not given the benefit of the doubt. If something is truly offensive, it doesn’t matter who’s saying or doing it. Otherwise, it’s just selective outrage and shameless political opportunism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.