Election Day
Suzanne Burnette

These days, it seems as if Americans are stuck in a perpetual election cycle. Each time, the next election is the “most important election ever,” which has merit. The most successful football coaches will say that the most important game is the next game, and it is true with elections as well.

The coming year will bring residents of Jones County the biggest local elections, which occur every four years. Posts for Board of Supervisors to the sheriff will be on the ballot. Qualifying begins Monday, Jan. 2 and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.