These days, it seems as if Americans are stuck in a perpetual election cycle. Each time, the next election is the “most important election ever,” which has merit. The most successful football coaches will say that the most important game is the next game, and it is true with elections as well.
The coming year will bring residents of Jones County the biggest local elections, which occur every four years. Posts for Board of Supervisors to the sheriff will be on the ballot. Qualifying begins Monday, Jan. 2 and ends at 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1.
For those already in office or planning to run, watching the field unfold will be interesting. Will incumbents rule the day? Will there be any surprises? We know one thing — it will be exciting.
Unlike our national elections, when we are just small potatoes in a huge field, these elections have a direct impact on our lives — every day. Because of that, it is imperative for voters to get the best, most complete election information possible.
Some candidates have seen the importance of the dominant media in Jones County and have already begun running campaign advertisements. The Leader-Call will provide the most in-depth and experienced reporting on the upcoming elections of any media outlet. There is no other choice when it comes to who voters of Jones County will turn to for their local election information.
For candidates, there is still time to get included in the Leader-Call’s special election guides, in the newspaper and other special sections, but space is filling up quickly. Give Courtney a call at 601-649-9388 for a breakdown of all the Leader-Call has planned.
Jones County, the most important election ever will be here before we know it. Start getting educated now, and let’s all chart the best possible course for Jones County’s future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.