Conservative Americans may have found the next citadel against the insanity of the Left. Mississippi? Are you kidding us? Not with Delbert Hosemann, a Democrat and former high ranking member of a state abortion clinic. Not with Tate Reeves as governor, taking his marching orders from the Establishment. Not with feckless, check-pant Republicans such as Roger Wicker and Mike Ezell in office.
No, Mississippi is not leading the fight for conservatism. It is North Carolina that’s taking a stand for sanity.
After Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed bill after bill — from teaching sex ed to first-graders to allowing for men to participate in women’s sports — the Legislature stood up and said, “No way!” The supermajority — which Mississippi has but refuses to use — overrode each veto in what is a victory for parents and a dagger to the loudest voices of the insane.
Of course, liberal media had a meltdown when it was announced that sex ed cannot be taught to school children in fourth grade or lower. Great! That should be for heterosexual, gay, queer and whatever alphabet soup of sexuality one associates with. Third-graders should be learning how to spell and add, not learning about any type of sexual lifestyle.
The Legislature banned men from participating in women’s sports. How many times must a man pretending to be a woman have to defeat a woman in athletics before every state bans this nonsense? The latest example is out of Canada, where a man who identifies as a woman set a powerlifting record. For the love of God, get men out of women’s sports, no matter what they identify as. The fact that women who have fought for equality in sports for generations remain silent speaks loud and clear. Bravo, North Carolina!
And, in what is the biggest victory for parents’ rights, is the banning of “gender-affirming” surgery — changing genders — for children under 18. Bravo, North Carolina! Minors are afforded special protections because their brains are not fully developed. That is why a 15-year-old shoplifter or a 16-year-old graffiti artist have their youth records sealed and their identities protected. They don’t know better. Or at least that’s the long-held legal and cultural argument. After 18, those decisions made will come with consequences. Children are not equipped to make such huge life choices.
We advocate for every American adult to live or identify the way he or she wants, as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone else. That’s the beauty of free will in a free country. But strapping young children with such life-altering decisions with no clue of the mental and emotional toll those decisions will make into adulthood is borderline criminal.
North Carolina has taken up the mantle of conservatism in a way Mississippi should have long ago. We applaud the Legislature for protecting children, giving parents’ rights back and keeping men the hell out of women’s sports and locker rooms. Any NC legislators interested in moving to Mississippi? Lord knows we could use a good dose of real conservatism — not the Delbert Hosemann campaign brand.
