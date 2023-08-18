Conservative Americans may have found the next citadel against the insanity of the Left. Mississippi? Are you kidding us? Not with Delbert Hosemann, a Democrat and former high ranking member of a state abortion clinic. Not with Tate Reeves as governor, taking his marching orders from the Establishment. Not with feckless, check-pant Republicans such as Roger Wicker and Mike Ezell in office.

No, Mississippi is not leading the fight for conservatism. It is North Carolina that’s taking a stand for sanity.

