If you are among the people criticizing President Trump because your income tax refund is smaller this year, then chalk that up to yet another of the many reasons that he should be president and you shouldn’t.
Most working Americans got to take home more money in their paychecks all last year because of Trump’s tax cuts. Many of the companies that benefited gave bonuses to their employees. The president’s chorus of critics weren’t complaining then.
But now that the refund checks are starting to come in, some people — and an all-too-willing national media and Democrat Party — are there to give a forum to those who decry their reduced IRS refund as a sign of impending economic doom.
It isn’t complicated, and it’s a shame (but not surprising) that people who know better aren’t using this as a teachable moment. Instead, they’re using it as yet something else to pile on the president about.
It’s sad that newspaper people, who are notoriously bad at math, have to explain this simple formula, but here it is: If you paid less in taxes, your refund is going to be smaller, if there were no other changes in dependents.
Getting your money on the front end is much more desirable than getting a windfall in February or March. If getting a big refund is part of your personal finance strategy, then you need to apply some common sense and get a little discipline in your life.
Think of it like this: If you get your employer to withhold more from your paycheck just so you can get a bigger refund, you’re loaning the government money, interest-free, all year. Does that sound smart?
Instead of the extra withholding, put that money in the market, your retirement fund, even a savings account. At least your investment will have the chance to grow a little.
Most of us are already forced to give the federal government one non-interest-bearing loan, with Social Security. Don’t voluntarily set up another non-interest-bearing account with an entity that couldn’t figure out how to split the lunch check at Subway.
Now, if you want something legitimate to complain about, bring up “Earned” Income Tax Credit, which gives people who work a little more money than they actually paid in taxes. Maybe that’s who your overpayment goes to.
With this kind of system — and people with unearned golden parachutes controlling it — and the lack of basic knowledge by so many people who fund it, it’s little wonder that our country is $22 trillion in debt.
Prayers for Stiles
We ask that everyone continue to be in prayer for Lt. Tony Stiles and his wife Tina. Six years after he defied death after being shot multiple times while leading the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT team into a home to end a hostage standoff, he is still battling the life-changing injuries he suffered. He has undergone countless surgeries since that fateful summer morning, and now he’s had to have another major procedure at UAB in Birmingham, Ala. He is a true hero, in every sense of the word. He quietly went about doing his job, serving and sacrificing to try to keep us safe. He and Tina need our prayers now, so we ask that you please remember them.
