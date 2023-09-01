The 14 percent of Jones County voters who went to the polls on Tuesday for the Republican runoffs, this is not for you. For the 86 percent who had other things to do, this is most certainly for you.
How many of that 86 percent is fed up with government and the status quo? How many of that 86 percent will jump on social media to decry all that is wrong with politics, from the local constable to the president, yet when it comes time to cast the ballot, there is something better to do? The lack of participation in Jones County elections during this cycle is pathetic, and those who stayed home should hang their heads in shame. Fourteen percent? Pitiful.
There are 38 voting precincts spread throughout Jones County. Finding yours is not difficult and it’s certainly not a hardship to make it to the polls. These aren’t the days of riding a mule down Ellisville Boulevard or needing an entire day to vote. No, in the world of modern convenience, voting is simple. The putrid turnout is nothing new, however. Over eight years of her outstanding term as circuit clerk, almost every story about voter apathy includes, “Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said, shaking her head.”
Voting is the most American of all activities. Many have shed blood to secure that right. For what? So 86 percent of voters can stay home?
