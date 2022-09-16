Thumbs up: To 70-year-old subscriber Melvin Strickland. “Big Jim” sends his regards and thanks back at you.
Thumbs down: To Vice President Kamala Harris for saying the southern border is secure, then ignoring reporters’ questions about her contention. Talk about incompetent!
At times in history, drastic measures have to be taken to shake the self-anointed American elites back to reality. When two plane loads of illegal immigrants arrived in the ultra-white, ultra-liberal New England town of Martha’s Vineyard, it brought light to Democrat strongholds on the scourge of illegal immigration and the calamity it has become for other, mostly red states.
Politicians were quick to the microphones to the waiting sycophants in the legacy and mainstream media to decry the “dumping” of illegal aliens in Martha’s Vineyard, having been sent there from Texas and Florida in what could be one of the most consequential state actions ever undertaken in the history of this country.
To paint a picture of Martha’s Vineyard, imagine a stunning village on an island off the coast of Massachusetts. An idealistic town filled with quaint shops, boutiques and exquisite homes. It is an enclave for the rich, mostly self-anointed elites, most of them card-carrying liberal Democrats. And the vast majority of them, save a few such as Barack and Michelle Obama, are lily white. They also are insulated from the absolute chaos being experienced on the southern border as a result of policies (or lack thereof) brought about by the officials they put in office. Millions of illegal immigrants are flooding into Texas border towns, then being shipped to states such as Florida.
“President” Joe Biden has not been to the border — frankly, we wonder if he could point to it on a map. Vice President Kamala Harris, with a straight face, said the border is secure. She has made one trip to “near” the border on a plane stopover at the El Paso airport. Don’t you feel the competence flowing from the honorable vice president?
They can talk about borders being secured and the “work being done” to fix the “problem” (what, there’s a problem?), but without being affected by it, what’s their motivation to curb illegal immigration? The only way to get their attention is to show them directly what other states are facing.
That’s what makes the moves by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — sending busloads of illegal immigrants into Democrat strongholds, such as Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York City — a necessary action. On Thursday, DeSantis upped the pressure when the two plane loads of illegal immigrants were dropped off in Martha’s Vineyard. We believe that other ultra-rich, ultra-white, ultra-liberal enclaves with residents who support all-out immigration — in theory, at least — will follow. Look for Vail, Colo., or Park City, Utah, or Berkeley, Calif., to be next. When the elites get an actual taste of what is happening on the southern border, maybe then — and only then — will there be actual movement to shut down illegal immigration into this country.
Bravo, governors!
Maybe Mississippi’s own Tate Reeves will be so brave … oh, who are we kidding? Reeves is no leader, just the latest in a long line of politicians tethered to Haley Barbour’s … well, you can guess what.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.