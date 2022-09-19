THUMBS UP: To Emily Green at Bella Bella for helping an overwhelmed grandfather with a new baby.
THUMBS DOWN: To people who waste another person’s time. It is the only resource we can’t replenish.
Save a few examples, the national media has become little more than a subsidiary of the Democratic Party. Legacy media such as the New York Times, Washington Post and, major network and cable “news” outlets CNN and MSNBC don’t even attempt to hide their liberal bias. The once-respected and hard-hitting “60 Minutes” handles all things Democrat with kid gloves, including an embarrassingly weak interview Sunday night with “President” Joe Biden.
It is no wonder, then, that the national media ranks somewhere near Congress in approval ratings. Trust in the media, especially watching how it handled the four years of the Donald Trump administration, is even lower.
As bad as those legacy media outlets have become, the job of true journalism has never been so important, which makes their capitulation in being propagandists for the Democrat party so destructive. When the watchdogs become lapdogs, they, in effect, become neutered.
There are, though, some shining examples of how journalism is supposed to work to keep public officials honest and on their toes. At the Leader-Call, we pride ourselves in holding public officials to such standards, refusing to follow the path of large, legacy media. And there are others, but few have shown the gumption of the online Mississippi Today, who’s reporting on the unfolding scandal involving former Gov. Phil Bryant, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and other high-ranking officials’ use of welfare funds for pet projects has been, to say the least, eye-opening.
Mississippi Today was formed when corporate cuts destroyed media in the capital region. Talented, experienced journalists have found a home at Mississippi Today and the work it is doing, in particular Anna Wolfe, is heartening for the future of a free press.
The coverage, which is available at no cost at mississippitoday.org, has been exhaustive and shows how important an independent, watchdog media is to every community. When journalists tackle corruption — no matter who is leading or implicated in that corruption — real, substantive change can happen.
The New York Times declared that it reported the news “Without fear or favor.” Nothing could be further from the truth now. The Washington Post declares “Democracy dies in darkness,” when it was the people there who turned off the lights. But quality journalism can be found, with reporters and editors who go after wrongdoing whether it be a governor, a football hero, a crooked charity chief or men of privilege. We applaud Mississippi Today for its work on this ever-unfolding welfare scandal. Don’t stop peeling away the layers. The light is shining down on darkness. The way it should be.
