Should President Joe Biden be investigated for a crime against humanity? The accusations are that Biden murdered hundreds of thousands of Americans by knowingly allowing the most deadly drug we have ever known to flow unimpeded across our Southern border, infiltrating every community in America.
Fentanyl is the crisis of our generation. In Tuesday’s Leader-Call after a suspected fentanyl drug dealer was arrested, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a penny with the amount of fentanyl that will deliver a deadly dose. We ran that photo extra large to try in some fashion to show how little it takes to kill. The drug is mixed with other drugs, often completely unknown to the user until it is too late. To put it bluntly: This is the real deal and it is killing our population, especially our young people.
The vast majority of fentanyl is produced in China, then flows into Mexico, where the cartels that run the country smuggle it across the border. From there, it is a maze of mules and traffickers on every highway in America. The seizures are so frequent now, it hardly raises an eyebrow. The JCSD made a bust in April and seized 55 pounds (25 kilograms) of fentanyl mixed with heroin and cocaine. How much damage could have been done by that one seizure in that one vehicle on that one highway in the United States? JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell described it this way: “There is just enough fentanyl in just one kilo of mixed heroin and fentanyl to kill half the population of Jones County.” Extrapolating, there was enough of the deadly drug in that one JCSD seizure to conceivably wipe out Seattle. Of course, not every dose kills, but the potential is there and the effects have been devastating.
In 2021, an estimated 108,000 Americans were killed by overdose, with fentanyl overdoses accounting for 71,000 of those. These are not just junkies, but high-school kids who think they are taking a pain pill and end up dead. It is that simple with this drug.
How is the crisis being met by the highest levels of the agency put in charge of protecting the homeland? The president says he has more important things to do than go visit the southern border. Between weekend getaways and stops for ice cream, President Biden has taken more time off the job than any other president in our memory. The vice president, put in charge of solving the open-border crisis has not even visited the border. She came close, once, at an airfield in El Paso, Texas. The head of the Department of Homeland Security — about as accurate a descriptor as the Inflation Reduction Act — says with a straight face in front of Congress that the border is secure. How is he not in handcuffs by now? They know what is happening and they don’t care one bit. Our children are dying by the thousands, and they snub their nose at the problem.
Then, when a border state such as Arizona cannot absorb any more illegal alien crossings, they put shipping containers in holes in the border wall that was promised by the federal government to be filled in as a last-ditch effort to stop the invasion on our border. What does the federal government do? It sues the state to get rid of the shipping containers!
With the removal of the last existing measure — Title 42 — to stop the flow of illegal aliens and deadly drugs across our border about to expire, the problem will only intensify with no plan nor even a semblance of an appetite to stop any of it.
We know where the drugs are made — the same place that enriched our president and his family through nefarious means. We know where they are shipped. We know how they are getting across the border. Yet our elected leaders only exacerbate an already out-of-control problem by either gross incompetence or a conspiracy to take down the USA.
Charging the president with murder is a stretch, but a case could be made for his removal for his inaction that is causing hundreds of thousands of deaths each year and is only getting worse.
Do something, dammit. Stop this insanity!!
