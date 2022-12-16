Should President Joe Biden be investigated for a crime against humanity? The accusations are that Biden murdered hundreds of thousands of Americans by knowingly allowing the most deadly drug we have ever known to flow unimpeded across our Southern border, infiltrating every community in America.

Fentanyl is the crisis of our generation. In Tuesday’s Leader-Call after a suspected fentanyl drug dealer was arrested, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department released a photo of a penny with the amount of fentanyl that will deliver a deadly dose. We ran that photo extra large to try in some fashion to show how little it takes to kill. The drug is mixed with other drugs, often completely unknown to the user until it is too late. To put it bluntly: This is the real deal and it is killing our population, especially our young people.

