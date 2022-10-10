THUMBS UP: To Laurel City Council Clerk Sharon King for making the extra effort to track down the owner of a credit card she found in a downtown parking lot.
THUMBS DOWN: To whoever took the potato peeler from the Rock 104 kitchen.
For those who hated Donald Trump, it would be unfathomable to even come up with one instance in which they agreed with him. Whether it be beneficial to the country or not, if Trump did it, half the country hated him for it. We honestly believe that if he found a cure for cancer, the coverage of the announcement would be negative.
But for those who supported him, it was his ability to stand in the line of fire every day and to keep punching against a system that is so terribly rigged and even more corrupt that was endearing. It’s now clear that anyone who challenges that system will be destroyed. Yet there was Trump the fighter, being accused daily of salacious acts with little or no concrete evidence to back it up. But it was always the seriousness of the charge that trumped any facts or evidence.
He could have quit, could have tucked tail and slinked away back to a life of luxury most of us could only dream of. He never did. He fought and fought and fought against the system. It takes a unique person who can take a constant barrage and continue to stand there. The common, ordinary folks saw that unwillingness to bend or break, and they loved him for it.
In Mississippi, there is a man who will stand in the ring, who will throw punch after punch without ever backing down. And, like Trump, the system and the swamp tried to destroy him for it. Yet here, some eight years after Swamp Republicans paid Democrats to propel the aged, swamp monster Thad Cochran into another term as U.S. senator, Chris McDaniel is still fighting. And we only hope he continues to have that backbone and fortitude to continue.
We do not know if McDaniel will take on Swamp creature Delbert Hosemann in the race for lieutenant governor of Mississippi. We are sure he will be asked on Wednesday during his appearance on the Buck Naked Truth podcast on Facebook live. Whether he has decided or not, we know he is considering a run.
In the strongest of terms, we urge McDaniel to put on his political boxing gloves once again and fight for the people of Mississippi. He will be infinitely better in delivering a conservative vision of this state than the current office-holder. But we are also aware of the stress it will put on him and his family. The Swamp is devious and cut-throat. When challenged, those in the Swamp will sink to the most nefarious of levels. If McDaniel announces a run, we know those forces will be out for political blood.
In the end, McDaniel has never backed down from a fight, and if he decides to run this time, he will not back down here, either.
Tune in on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for the Buck Naked Truth and hear the man speak, to tell of his solutions to today’s problems and, who knows, he might drop a bombshell of an announcement on the listeners.
But we do hope he tosses his hat into the ring. When a political brawl is about to unfold, we will take McDaniel in our corner eight days a week.
