In a Monday story, the Magnolia Tribune reported on high-profile national Democrats showing keen interest in the Mississippi governor’s race. While we will not offer the Democrat nominee for governor any advice, if we were trying to take Mississippi, we would have the highway patrol stop the visitors at the border.

In a state as conservative as Mississippi, Presley will have to convince enough of those conservatives to vote for him. We can’t imagine any Mississippi Democrat who votes for governor pulling the switch for Tate Reeves, so Presley has them. Election math, however, shows that getting Democrats only cannot win a governor’s election in The Magnolia State. He has to get conservatives.

