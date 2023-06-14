In a Monday story, the Magnolia Tribune reported on high-profile national Democrats showing keen interest in the Mississippi governor’s race. While we will not offer the Democrat nominee for governor any advice, if we were trying to take Mississippi, we would have the highway patrol stop the visitors at the border.
In a state as conservative as Mississippi, Presley will have to convince enough of those conservatives to vote for him. We can’t imagine any Mississippi Democrat who votes for governor pulling the switch for Tate Reeves, so Presley has them. Election math, however, shows that getting Democrats only cannot win a governor’s election in The Magnolia State. He has to get conservatives.
Those throwing their support behind Presley recently, according to the Tribune, are California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, outgoing Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and election-denier and twice-failed candidate for governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams. The politics each brings to the table is toxic to most Mississippians, who are by no means happy with the Reeves administration.
We haven’t always been huge fans of Reeves in the past but he is far better than anything the Democrats are offering our state.
The national Democrats are a party gone insane. Who knows what Presley will do if elected. Can you imagine a conservative Mississippi with California policies? Hundreds of thousands are fleeing that state because of those policies. New Jersey values? Following Abrams downright racist views?
The question for voters will be: Is Mississippi establishment candidate Tate Reeves more appealing than what could become the next Gavin Newsom or Stacey Abrams?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.