The fight over the impending debt ceiling is heating up. Conservatives will howl that the only way to get the nation’s financial house in order is to cut spending and find a way to balance the budget. The counter argument will be that any cuts amount to getting rid of Medicare and Social Security — scare tactics that have been being used for decades.
The truth is that while the national debt is a seemingly insurmountable mountain to climb, without some drastic and immediate changes to America’s two most costly social programs — Social Security and Medicare — the likelihood it stays solvent becomes cloudier and cloudier.
As we have written many times, eventually math will win. There are only so many times the credit-card limit can be raised. There is only so much maneuvering of money that can be accomplished. And looking at Social Security and Medicare’s unfunded liabilities — what is promised in relation to what can be paid — everyone should be concerned.
As of Monday morning, the Social Security liability, according to usdebtclock.org, stood at about $22.4 trillion, while Medicare’s was at $34 trillion. Total unfunded liabilities eclipsed $174 trillion — or $519,000 per citizen.
Social Security and Medicare recipients are growing exponentially faster than workers contributing to these programs. In addition, the population’s lifespan is growing as well. Again, when there are too many people in the boat and not enough people rowing, the boat stops moving and eventually sinks.
The practical answer would be to raise the age in which citizens can receive Social Security, but that would be unpopular with a powerful lobby whose members are or soon would be receiving benefits. In reality, any answer will be terribly unpopular politically, as Republicans will be cast as the party that wants to throw grandma off a cliff. Democrats have no answers other than saying Republicans will kill grandma.
So, which will win — math or politics? On the course the nation is on, like the budget in general, without a serious course correction, no solution will be found. Making a course correction will hack off many constituents and a lot of special interests.
And we wonder why nothing ever gets done to try to shore up Medicare and Social Security. The train is approaching quickly.
