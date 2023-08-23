The last amateurs will take the fields across Mississippi starting tonight as high school football season kicks off for public schools. High school football is the last remaining bastion of amateurism in football.
The college game has succumbed to the pressures, resulting in three words that have shaped the landscape of college athletics in ways we have never seen — Name, Image, Likeness. College athletes, from the star football player to a blonde-haired gymnast, are multimillionaires.
Big-time universities have seized on it as well, having “unofficial” groups raise a ton of money to attract the best possible talent. The bigger the schools, the bigger that pot and, common sense says, the bigger the athlete.
Loyalty to a school or playing for the pride of that school is immaterial anymore, as athletes can transfer on a whim to a bigger and better offer.
So far, it seems as if high schools have been spared the influence of NIL, but for how long? We shudder to think of money spoiling the grandeur that is high school football.
We also know that with more opportunities presented to college athletes, the more hungry high school athletes will be to reap those rewards. That translates into an ever-improving product on the field across the state, and in our own backyard.
Let us take a moment to appreciate the start of high school football season. Let’s appreciate the special moments of reconnecting with old friends. Let’s appreciate the effort put forth by our local teams, whether they win it all or don’t win any at all. Let’s appreciate the coaches and medical personnel, who will be tested early in this ridiculous heat. Let’s appreciate every note the band plays. Let’s appreciate the sports writers and photographers who, with glee, sacrifice four months of Friday nights. Let’s appreciate — and pray for — the bus drivers charged with carrying all of those students. And let’s appreciate the men and women in stripes, for they too are amateurs and we are lucky to have them on the field. Let’s appreciate those in the concession stands or over a hot grill, especially in these early-season games. Let’s appreciate the chain crews and hope they don’t get taken out — it sure does hurt. Let’s appreciate law enforcement who will work traffic details after each game — talk about a nightmare. Let’s appreciate the road fans who will fill our local stadiums. Let’s appreciate the home fans and beg them, in regard to visiting fans, to keep it classy!
Most important, let’s appreciate that high school football is still made up of amateurs — the last amateurs.
