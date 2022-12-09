Stetson Bennett IV likely will not win the Heisman Trophy tonight (Saturday) at 7 on ESPN. But when mentioning the former Jones College star’s name and the words “likely not,” one must take a pause, for this is a man who has been told “likely not” his entire playing career, yet will go down in history as one of the most successful college quarterbacks in history.
So, how did it happen? That is a story every youngster from Sandersville to Seminary should learn and understand. It is a story of the classic underdog refusing to listen to those who said he couldn’t accomplish something. He never played the role of victim.
Bennett’s story begins in the town of Blackshear, Ga., where the undersized quarterback had a desire to play for the state’s flagship university — the mighty University of Georgia Bulldogs. The team was beginning its resurgence to Southeastern Conference dominance when Bennett finished high school. With a few college offers from smaller schools, Bennett, who stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, walked on in Athens. He spent one season at Georgia in 2017 and played quarterback on the scout team — the unit used in practice to mimic the next week’s opponent. The Bulldogs went 13-2, won the SEC and finished play in the national championship game.
He transferred to Jones College in 2018 and led the Bobcats to a 10-2 record and a South Division championship. Still, though, he was rated as a three-star recruit while the team he so badly wanted to play for was raking in four- and five-stars at every position.
He didn’t care. He walked on again at Georgia in 2019 and saw action in five games. He threw a total of 27 passes. The following season, he saw more action, starting five of 10 games. By the end of 2020, Bennett had surpassed big-name quarterbacks on the depth chart to earn the starting spot.
The rest, as they say, is college football history. He has been under center as the leader of Georgia’s offense ever since, winning regularly — and still having his ability questioned by those who judge quarterbacks by size and arm strength. He earned the Offensive MVP honor in the last national championship game, when Georgia defeated mighty Alabama for the Bulldogs’ first championship in nearly 40 years. The MVP came on the heels of an MVP performance in the national semifinal victory.
This season, he already has won the Burlsworth Trophy as the country’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on and he is a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and Davey O’Brien Award, presented to the top quarterback in the country. He was MVP of the SEC Championship Game win over LSU earlier this month.
The Bulldogs are undefeated and the top seed in the upcoming playoffs, where they will battle Ohio State. The Bulldogs are the favorites to repeat as national champions.
But before then, Bennett will try to do the unthinkable and win the most prestigious award in college football. Tonight, Bennett will be joined by quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Max Duggan (TCU) and Caleb Williams (Southern Cal). He isn’t favored to take home the trophy, but even if he doesn’t, he’s proven he’s a winner.
He has provided lessons every athlete should follow:
• Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you cannot accomplish something.
• Don’t ever stop working. If you are the scout-team quarterback, be the best darn scout-team quarterback you possibly can be.
• Continue to dream against every obstacle thrown before you.
• Realize that there is no easy path to greatness, but through determination and an unyielding spirit, greatness is attainable, whether playing in front of 90,000 people in Athens, Ga., or in front of a couple thousand on a gridiron in Ellisville.
• Don’t use excuses for why something happened, but use those disappointments to fuel the passions.
We can all learn a lot from Stetson Bennett, an undersized walk-on who will go down in the history books as one of the best ever.
