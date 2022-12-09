Stetson Bennett

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV went from Jones College in Ellisville to a Heisman Trophy finalist. 

Stetson Bennett IV likely will not win the Heisman Trophy tonight (Saturday) at 7 on ESPN. But when mentioning the former Jones College star’s name and the words “likely not,” one must take a pause, for this is a man who has been told “likely not” his entire playing career, yet will go down in history as one of the most successful college quarterbacks in history.

So, how did it happen? That is a story every youngster from Sandersville to Seminary should learn and understand. It is a story of the classic underdog refusing to listen to those who said he couldn’t accomplish something. He never played the role of victim.

