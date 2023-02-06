The mud is being slung from the office of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann as he faces a challenge from principled conservative Chris McDaniel. The state senator from Ellisville doesn’t need any cutesy commercials to hoodwink the electorate into unknowingly electing a Democrat — he just needs his same vision for conservatism that he has held since first announcing a run for state senate.

That vision will be on full display today (Tuesday), when McDaniel will be the guest on the Buck Naked Truth podcast. Host Jim Cegielski and his new co-host — whose identity will remain secret until today at 4 — will delve deep into the issues. But, most importantly, McDaniel’s appearance will lay out the differences between his vision of conservatism and Hosemann’s liberal-leaning policies.

