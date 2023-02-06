The mud is being slung from the office of Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann as he faces a challenge from principled conservative Chris McDaniel. The state senator from Ellisville doesn’t need any cutesy commercials to hoodwink the electorate into unknowingly electing a Democrat — he just needs his same vision for conservatism that he has held since first announcing a run for state senate.
That vision will be on full display today (Tuesday), when McDaniel will be the guest on the Buck Naked Truth podcast. Host Jim Cegielski and his new co-host — whose identity will remain secret until today at 4 — will delve deep into the issues. But, most importantly, McDaniel’s appearance will lay out the differences between his vision of conservatism and Hosemann’s liberal-leaning policies.
No matter what he says, the Hosemann campaign and its multimillion-dollar war chest will be on the prowl, likely twisting McDaniel’s words to paint him as some ultra-right-wing kook. The amount of effort put forth already sullying McDaniel is just a sign that the Hosemann campaign is very concerned.
The differences between the incumbent and his challenger are vast, even if both have the same letter after their name. Actually, that is a huge difference right there, since Hosemann at one time was a Democrat until he decided that it would be better politically to throw an “R” after his name — the same strategy as other politicians doing anything to win the office. McDaniel has been a solid, conservative Republican since his childhood when he began listening to the words of Ronald Reagan. He has never wavered in his conservatism. His vision of conservatism 10 years ago is exactly what it is today.
Compare that to the chameleon-like incumbent, and the choice for the most conservative state in the Union should be easy — and it does not contain a sweet old lady on a park bench talking to a Delbert-crat.
