THUMBS UP: To the official end of the 2022 hurricane season. When all is quiet in the Gulf of Mexico from June 1 to Nov. 30, we all win.
THUMBS DOWN:To people who complain about the cancellation of a volunteer event who have never volunteered to help. Can’t have the fun without the work.
Following the shooting death of two people outside of Loper’s Laundry, a manhunt ensued. Law enforcement from Laurel and Jones County, as well as state and federal officials, sprung into action. The situation was dire because the 19-year-old suspect in the shooting, already well known to the local authorities despite his youth, posed an immediate danger to the public.
Law enforcement used technology to get the suspect, ID’d as Ronald Buckley, into national crime databases. But there is no magic technology that can help law enforcement more than a telephone. A telephone? Yes.
Jones County Crime Stoppers, which is run by Wilbur Chamberlain and is one of the best, most professional examples of the service anywhere, was inundated with tips on the possible whereabouts of Buckley. Last week, one tip came in that made all the difference. Hours later, Buckley was taken into custody in Fremont, Ohio. He will be extradited back to Laurel to face murder charges.
Crime Stoppers is a valuable tool for several reasons. First and foremost, it is anonymous. Giving information can be difficult for those who don’t want to get involved officially but still have a gnawing need for a sense of justice. And let’s be real — the people who are most likely to know where a fugitive is are fellow criminals, who aren’t exactly known for being cooperative with cops. By allowing anonymous tips — and providing cash rewards — the public good can be served. It works. That catchphrase — “We need your information, not your name” — has helped catch many criminals.
The criminal justice system will now decide the fate of Ronald Buckley. If he is found to have committed two heinous murders and an aggravated assault in a Laurel neighborhood, we owe a debt of gratitude to the person who provided that crucial tip.
We also beg anyone who knows anything about a crime, especially one as serious as murder, to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867). It could get a dangerous criminal off the streets before he or she has a chance to victimize others, and it could help with the healing process for families of victims.
