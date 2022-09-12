THUMBS UP: To Khadijah at the CSpire store in Laurel for her customer-service skills in helping a couple of clueless cellphone users resolve a problem effortlessly and efficiently, all with a big smile.
THUMBS DOWN: To Congress being back in session. We wish they would go on permanent vacation — we’d all be better off because of it.
Test scores for students and salaries for educators were published on our pages in recent editions. For all of the response those items generate, the most important thing we took note of is this: The key to a solid education is a solid foundation at home. It all starts with the parents.
The Laurel Magnet School of the Arts put up some of the highest scores in the state, the Pine Belt and community in grades 3-6 despite the fact that … and here’s the elephant in the room: The Laurel School District as a whole has received low to failing marks from in state accountability results in recent years.
So, how do these students in this low-rated district do so well? The principal must make a lot more money than the others in the district, right? Or the teachers, they must make a lot more than their counterparts at the lower-rated schools, right?
Dr. Kiana Pendleton’s compensation is in the middle of the pack among district administrators, and LMSA teachers’ salary is actually a little less than the others, on the high range, at least. Perhaps they’re willing to work for a little less money for the payoff of dealing with students whose parents are passionate enough about education to go through an application process for admission to that special school.
There’s an important lesson for all politicians and bureaucrats who use public education for anything but developing the potential of young people. It’s not about money or programs.
Parents are the most powerful force for setting their children on course to achieve greatness, regardless of their color, ethnicity or socio-economic background. That’s the common ingredient in every successful school.
