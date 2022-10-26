THUMBS UP: To our wonderful advertisers who made the 10th edition of the Battle for the Belt worthy of two special sections. Local businesses show every day how much they care about the community.
THUMBS DOWN: To soft-on-crime politicians.
In the closing days until the midterm elections on Nov. 8, the word “election denier” will be ballyhooed across myriad news outlets, most corporate-owned and terribly biased toward the Democrat Party. Anyone who has questions about the 2020 presidential election has been labeled as an election denier, which is usually closely followed by those same people being anti-Democratic process and, in some cases, looked upon as domestic terrorists.
Millions of people still have questions about the 2020 presidential elections. And, while there is less than zero percent chance it would ever get overturned or a redo declared, that does not mean people can’t still question those results.
Remember, the candidate running for reelection had undergone five years of a constant barrage, from claiming he urinated on a bed Barack Obama slept in to allegations that he had such a cozy relationship with Russia’s Vladmir Putin that he was able to get the Russian leader to swing the election to Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.
For five years, Trump was under assault by “the system” — often referred to as the Establishment Swamp. He was impeached twice for nothing. All he did was to throw a monkey wrench into the same system that has enriched the members of “its club” by selling out the people they are supposed to represent. Trump was the anti-Establishment and had to be destroyed.
The only candidate with even a minor chance of unseating him was an old, feeble, career politician who did not come across as a threat. Using the excuse of COVID-19, Joe Biden campaigned from his basement, and even then, in a completely controlled environment, could hardly string together two coherent sentences. When he did get out to campaign, he could hardly draw enough people to sell out an elementary school principal’s office. He was a horrific candidate.
Also under the guise of COVID, election laws were simply changed. Voting became so insecure using drop boxes and, in many cases, doing away with signature verification, it was ripe for corruption. Americans had seen what lengths “the swamp” went to to destroy Donald Trump, and yet he seemed to get more supporters and even more powerful to the point that he received millions more votes than he did against Hillary Clinton. All the while, the senile, feeble, career politician received the most votes in presidential history on nothing more than jumbling sentences and reading a teleprompter from his basement.
We are today — and will be forever — skeptical of the results of the 2020 elections. Skepticism and denial are vastly different, but for political purposes, “denier” sounds so much more sinister than “skeptic,” so denier will be the word of the month — and likely much longer than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.