Few days on the calendar each year shine a light on how badly our elected officials have shafted the regular, middle-class taxpayer than April 15 — Tax Day. (State and federal taxes are actually due on Tuesday, since the 15th fell on a Saturday).

Through legal theft, the bloated federal government, along with state and local entities, seem to be taking more and more and more. Food tax, gas tax, excise tax, extra tax, the broad “surcharge” tax … it never ends. Then we see the results of this thievery — a terribly corrupt government that has raided the treasury and run up impossible-to-pay debt to give to their special interests who, in turn, funnel it back to the candidates for campaign contributions. It is a vicious cycle of a crooked, broken and soulless government.

