Few days on the calendar each year shine a light on how badly our elected officials have shafted the regular, middle-class taxpayer than April 15 — Tax Day. (State and federal taxes are actually due on Tuesday, since the 15th fell on a Saturday).
Through legal theft, the bloated federal government, along with state and local entities, seem to be taking more and more and more. Food tax, gas tax, excise tax, extra tax, the broad “surcharge” tax … it never ends. Then we see the results of this thievery — a terribly corrupt government that has raided the treasury and run up impossible-to-pay debt to give to their special interests who, in turn, funnel it back to the candidates for campaign contributions. It is a vicious cycle of a crooked, broken and soulless government.
The United States tax code is 2,652 pages long. That in itself should be proof of the millions of carve-outs and exemptions that can be accessed by those with the most money who can afford to pay for lawyers and accountants. Getting those special treatments come at a pretty penny, and we have seen how easy it is to buy off a politician. The wealthy know the workarounds and the loopholes. They are affected very little around this time.
Then there is the middle class. They get it the worst. Not enough money to take advantage of rule 424.565.44 of the Tax Code page 1,767 the wealthy pounce on. For those in the middle class who make the American engine turn, it is terribly frustrating, especially when looking at how our government has been as stewards of that money. It is then where the words leading up to the American Revolution “taxation without representation” came to prominence. Do you feel represented in relation to your tax burden? Is this government being responsible with our tax money?
During a time when the budgets of hard-working people across the country are being crunched tighter than at any time in almost a century, the government is spending at rates that would make drunken sailors blush.
In 2009, the TEA Party was formed. It stood for Taxed Enough Already, but soon got hijacked by fringe elements. The core message that the government steals too much and delivers too little was lost to the loudest, craziest voices. In 2010, the national debt of the United States was $13.5 trillion. As of Thursday afternoon — 13 years later — the national debt is $31.7 trillion, a staggering $18.1 trillion increase. Even more staggering is this: our government increased our national debt every single day over those 13 years by an average of $3.62 billion (give or take a million or two). Every. Single. Day.
