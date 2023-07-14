We were supporters of the Jones County Drug Court Program before there was a Jones County Drug Court Program. Back when people on this staff were with the startup weekly publication The ReView of Jones County, we were pushing for our circuit court to get with the program, as it was the last district in the state to do so, if memory serves.
We emphasized that it wasn’t just another “hug-a-thug” program designed to give criminals a free pass. There is actual accountability along with a range of consequences — from restrictions and short jail sentences to full prison terms — for failure to comply with the strict rules of the three- to five-year program.
We also did full biographies on the administrators associated with a couple dozen people who started Dying To Live Ministries and some of its success stories. Since then, we’ve done dozens more detailed stories on drug court success stories.
The dilemma we have is, when those we have highlighted fail — especially in high-profile cases — we have an obligation to print that, too. Not everything in real life has a Disney-like ending — especially when dealing with high-risk people like addicts. We have to report the bad with the good. To ignore the failures is to act as a PR person for the program, which we are not. We are simply supporters because we believe that addicts deserve a shot at beating their problem before they go to prison. But we just as adamantly believe that those who don’t take advantage of that opportunity deserve the consequences they get — and, yes, that may include an unflattering story in the paper.
Most successful graduates of drug court hale “Hurricane” Consuelo Walley for her tough-love leadership of the program, but they call us out when we make people accountable for their actions. Pointing fingers at us on social-media sites may make someone popular among like-minded people, who don’t appreciate accountability, but it’s misplaced anger and blame, and it does nothing productive or helpful — other than giving the people posting the message the dopamine high from “likes” that they used to get from illegal substances.
It’s a sort of online enabling, presenting these perpetrators victims of something they have no power over. That’s disingenuous and destructive. To suggest that anyone other than the addict is responsible for his or her actions and place in life is counter-productive to recovery.
