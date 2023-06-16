One day this Juneteenth holiday weekend, get out in public and observe. Not in a creepy way, but just look around. See how people interact with one another. See how people act in restaurants, co-mingling. The common thread when watching the actions of everyday people in everyday situations? People are just living, sharing this blue ball on which we all spin.

When you do get outside, get off of the phone for at least a few hours. Stay off the computer, and under no circumstances can you turn on any cable news channel. Come on, friends, it’s one day — and there is a point to all of this. Forget social media for a day, too. It is possible. Mumble to yourself, “A simpler time …”

