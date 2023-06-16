One day this Juneteenth holiday weekend, get out in public and observe. Not in a creepy way, but just look around. See how people interact with one another. See how people act in restaurants, co-mingling. The common thread when watching the actions of everyday people in everyday situations? People are just living, sharing this blue ball on which we all spin.
When you do get outside, get off of the phone for at least a few hours. Stay off the computer, and under no circumstances can you turn on any cable news channel. Come on, friends, it’s one day — and there is a point to all of this. Forget social media for a day, too. It is possible. Mumble to yourself, “A simpler time …”
As your experiment in people-watching ends, we believe the overwhelming conclusion will be the same — people get along in Laurel and Jones County. People get along all across this country. Stores are open and welcoming. Restaurants are bustling — with everyone of every shade. Things aren’t that bad.
With that in mind, eventually you will gravitate back to Satan in your pocket and read and hear squeals of how this country is irredeemable. Blacks hate whites. States are closing their borders to everyone who is not a white Christian. Governors are being labeled “Grand Wizard.” Conditions on the streets in America are worse than Jim Crow. America is the worst iteration of everything that is bad in the world. The president repeats time and again that white supremacy is the greatest domestic terrorist threat to America.
Wait a minute. That’s not what we see. White supremacy? How ridiculous. Is Laurel that much different than the rest of America? Laurel is just a sleepy town that found fame on TV. It has warts, just like every other place on Earth, but all in all, it is not unlike so many towns across America — people living their lives.
Sadly, at one time, Laurel was a mecca for such hatred. It is a stain that will forever show its scars. But even the deepest cuts, with time, will heal — if they are allowed to heal. Sixty years ago, to be a black person in Laurel must have been horrid. We cannot even begin to imagine — and that is what should be celebrated. In 60 years, we have moved from separate fountains and terror to, well, look around … people being people.
Can the races be closer? Certainly. No amount of statue removals, insane claims of white supremacy or demands for reparations will make that happen. No amount of “I’m sorries” and taking a bended knee will be an elixir to the racial problems forced upon us by those with ulterior motives. There is power in racial division. Who can exploit the emotions for power more than politicians? Keeping the races separate is necessary for the overall destruction of the United States.
The more you say “white supremacist,” the more they hope it sticks. It worked with racism. It worked with climate change. Why not white supremacist? Say something long enough and, eventually, it becomes truth.
America is an ever-evolving dream being destroyed. Its past is filled with many failures, which so many seem to harp on, instead of its magic. Slavery, Jim Crow, segregation — all of it — is the great stain on our country. There is nothing any one of us can do about it but learn from it, then push forward. Nothing is accomplished constantly looking backward. As the great Negro League pitcher Satchel Paige said, “Don’t look back, something might be gaining on you.”
Monday is the annual celebration known as Juneteenth — and it is a celebration. The holiday marks the day the last black slave was freed — June 19, 1865 — opening the road to freedom, two years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. The journey that started 160 years ago continues, not by constantly looking backward, but always pushing forward.
So much progress has been made — and so much still needs to happen. Wounds still need to be healed, but that can happen. All wounds heal, eventually. That is, if they are allowed to. A deep cut will never heal if every day you rip the scab off. Every day, our deepest wound with the biggest scab is ripped away by those with the loudest voices, the most power and the worst of agendas.
The only way to heal is with time and TLC … kind of what we saw on our walk around Jones County the day we left the world’s problems on the coffee table.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.