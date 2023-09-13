Generally speaking, which political party’s representatives were more forceful in the government’s shutdown strategy during COVID-19? With few exceptions, it was Democrat-led states that kept schools and businesses shuttered, mandated COVID shots and mask-wearing.
Call it a trial balloon on how far the American people would go to have their rights arbitrarily suspended — or ended — from politicians, which is completely antithetical to how America is designed. Freedom is cherished and government overreach is shunned. Or at least it should be.
But federal and state governments saw an opportunity to gain control, and they snagged it. We opined then that once the door to tyrannical actions is open, it will never be closed again. If they could mandate under the threat of jail that people must get a shot or quit worshiping openly, they could pretty much sidestep anything.
We also opined that they would accomplish this through a broad, wide-ranging umbrella of “emergency powers.” The thought now should have everyone shaking. Emergency powers is like man-made climate change in that it can be used for anything a person in high enough power dictates it to mean. Emergency powers will be used to erode every freedom guaranteed under the Constitution, which is worth nothing more than a piece of paper if it is not strictly adhered to.
In New Mexico last week, Democrat Gov. Michelle Grisham, on the heels of several shootings declared that the Second Amendment could be violated by her use of emergency powers. No resident of New Mexico, outside of law enforcement or registered security guard, was allowed to carry a firearm in any city or county.
Go back and read that last sentence again.
The governor of a state, on her own, decided that she was above the Constitutional protections of the Second Amendment, using emergency powers. She admitted that it would likely face legal challenges, yet did it anyway. With a stroke of a pen, the governor of a state trampled on the Constitution.
Again, call it a trial balloon for a political party so insane about acquiring power to subjugate the citizenry it would do almost anything, including declaring the Bill of Rights a roll of toilet paper. Tyranny is simple when the citizens are unarmed. This governor is a tyrant. Most modern Democrat governors are tyrants, following in the footsteps of their party bosses.
In less than two months, Mississippi will have to choose its next governor. The Democrat Brandon Presley talks like a conservative with his six-shooter hanging off his belt. Should we believe him? Is he a party hack who will saunter into office promising a conservative Democrat agenda? Or will he see what other Democrat governors are doing, the power and control he can have and run amok?
We rarely have positive things to say about Republican Tate Reeves, but the last thing we could imagine him doing is arbitrarily suspending constitutional rights. With Presley, who knows? Surely if he is asked if he would do such, he would say no way. But did anyone think a governor in New Mexico would pull such a stunt?
The more Democrats go off the rails in their attempts to strip away Americans’ rights, the more we are convinced that, warts and all, Reeves is the best choice to serve as governor. Sorry, Brandon, that “D” attached to you is becoming as toxic to conservative-voting states as the “A” that adorned Hester Prynne’s chest
