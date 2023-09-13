Generally speaking, which political party’s representatives were more forceful in the government’s shutdown strategy during COVID-19? With few exceptions, it was Democrat-led states that kept schools and businesses shuttered, mandated COVID shots and mask-wearing.

Call it a trial balloon on how far the American people would go to have their rights arbitrarily suspended — or ended — from politicians, which is completely antithetical to how America is designed. Freedom is cherished and government overreach is shunned. Or at least it should be.

