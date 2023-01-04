Could the terrible past couple of days for Establishment Republicans on Tuesday be a victory for everyday Americans? That depends on how one views the workings of Congress.
California Republican Kevin McCarthy, a poster child for the Establishment and the D.C. Swamp, had three rounds of votes taken for him to become Speaker of the House, a powerful position and second in line for the presidency behind the vice president. His opposition came from nearly 20 Republicans who are members of the “Freedom Caucus,” a group in power because of their opposition to the Swamp.
Political pundits called the drama a victory for Democrats, as the incoming minority party stood in lockstep with their nominee — something Democrats always do, act in lockstep — Hakeem Jeffries of New York. Establishment Republicans called the entire ordeal a “s—t show,” and the head of the Republican National Committee repeated the mantra that this kind of spectacle is not what the American people wanted.
But is it exactly what they wanted? Starting in 2010 with the elevation of the TEA (Taxed Enough Already) Party, the thirst to “drain the swamp” intensified. Each election cycle that followed had draining the swamp as an election talking point, but most of the time, those calls were hollow. Even President Trump, who ran — and won — on draining The Swamp, capitulated to the status quo time and time again, including endorsing Cindy Hyde-Smith over Chris McDaniel.
Now, after four years in the minority and the anger aimed at the Establishment fomenting, the Republicans wanted to elevate The Swamp’s McCarthy to Speaker of the House. The pushback is one of two things — political horse-trading that is emblematic of the workings of the cesspool that has become Congress or a true desire to tear down what has become of Congress and rebuild it in an image of less government, less regulation and finally pulling the plug on The Swamp.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy, a member of the Freedom Caucus, put the pushback this way: “This is about changing this town.”
The question is, though, is the desire to rid the nation of Establishment politicians and drain The Swamp strong enough, or will the power of Establishment politics win the day as it seems to do over and over and over again? Change is never easy and rarely pretty, but to vanquish The Swamp forever, people will end up getting dirty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.