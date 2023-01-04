Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Could the terrible past couple of days for Establishment Republicans on Tuesday be a victory for everyday Americans? That depends on how one views the workings of Congress.

California Republican Kevin McCarthy, a poster child for the Establishment and the D.C. Swamp, had three rounds of votes taken for him to become Speaker of the House, a powerful position and second in line for the presidency behind the vice president. His opposition came from nearly 20 Republicans who are members of the “Freedom Caucus,” a group in power because of their opposition to the Swamp. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.