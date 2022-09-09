THUMBS UP: To rescue pets. No pet will be as appreciative as one you save from a shelter. Adopt, don’t shop!
THUMBS DOWN: To “sanctuary cities” bemoaning a mass influx of illegal aliens into their cities. “Illegal aliens are great... in someone else’s city.”
Imagine the continent of Europe as being the figurative “canary in the coal mine.” In that analogy, it is the canary that is sent into the bowels of the mine to find where the danger zone exists and what lines not to cross.
Europe is the canary in the coal mine on the world stage. Most of the mass decisions that continent reaches are bad for the people who live in those countries. But because it is Europe walking down those dangerous paths, common-sense countries such as the United States sees the error of their ways and avoids making the same decisions.
But what happens if the United States falls in lockstep with Europe, and instead of allowing those countries to find the danger zone, we find it right alongside of them? In regard to energy, we are now the canary in the coal mine, and we are about to see some terrible danger on our horizon.
California recently voted to end all new gas-powered car sales in 13 years — a grain of sand in time. After that, all new cars will have to be electric. Days later, as a devastating heat wave descended on California, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared that residents had to refrain from powering their electric cars during certain hours of the day and to raise their thermostats to an uncomfortable 78-82 degrees. Why? The California power grid cannot handle the load.
Add millions and millions of more electric vehicles in the future with the only plans to power them being “wind and solar,” and it doesn’t take Copernicus to see the extreme danger to California. Blackouts and brownouts will be more and more common. Governmental dictates on how and when one can use heat and air-conditioning and how long they can charge their vehicles are coming because that state is at war with “fossil fuels.”
It is not that California does not have enough power available, but because the environmental zealots are now running the energy asylum, there is no way to access this power. No matter what solution one offers to those who worship at the altar of climate change, if it is not solar or wind, forget it!
Now we are seeing the early consequences of their foolishness. Other states will follow. We imagine liberal bastions New York and Illinois will be first to fall. We must watch closely what will happen to those states’ population in the name of healing Earth.
We used to see terrible energy ideas coming from Europe and were grateful that they were the ones being the canary. But now it is we, the United States that just four years ago was one of the greatest energy exporters in the world, flying at top speed toward that danger zone.
The effects will be catastrophic and — this is not hyperbole — could lead to a world genocide, which might be the goal of the environmental “elites” who have convinced millions that we are powerful enough to change the climate.
By the way, go back and watch Newsom telling his “subjects” to not power their cars and jack the thermostat up while wearing a fleece vest in the middle of a devastating heat wave. Wonder if the room he was in was air-conditioned? Rules for thee and not for me. It’s the way of Newsom and his ilk.
