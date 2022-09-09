THUMBS UP: To rescue pets. No pet will be as appreciative as one you save from a shelter. Adopt, don’t shop!

THUMBS DOWN: To “sanctuary cities” bemoaning a mass influx of illegal aliens into their cities. “Illegal aliens are great... in someone else’s city.”

