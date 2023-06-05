A young boy and his father are attending the school fair. There is the dunking booth, a few vendors, the classic bake sale and, of course, the money tree. Affixed to a small plastic tree were dollar bills in varying denominations for one lucky raffle winner to take home. The boy looks at his father and says, “Dad, wouldn’t it be great if money grew on trees?” Dad, seeing a life lesson in economics for his young son, answered, “It would be nice. But if money grew on trees, it would become worthless.”

Replace “trees” with “a printing press” and the analogy stands true for the financial calamity that is in the United States’ future. As we opined on Saturday, people will care about the reckless — and we mean reckless — borrowing and spending of our federal government and our representatives back-slapping each other after giving themselves another $4 trillion in credit to waste.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.