A young boy and his father are attending the school fair. There is the dunking booth, a few vendors, the classic bake sale and, of course, the money tree. Affixed to a small plastic tree were dollar bills in varying denominations for one lucky raffle winner to take home. The boy looks at his father and says, “Dad, wouldn’t it be great if money grew on trees?” Dad, seeing a life lesson in economics for his young son, answered, “It would be nice. But if money grew on trees, it would become worthless.”
Replace “trees” with “a printing press” and the analogy stands true for the financial calamity that is in the United States’ future. As we opined on Saturday, people will care about the reckless — and we mean reckless — borrowing and spending of our federal government and our representatives back-slapping each other after giving themselves another $4 trillion in credit to waste.
Talking about the budget is not sexy, but of all the threats this country faces, it is unsustainable debt and even more unsustainable unfunded liabilities through social programs that is the most pressing. It will catch up to us.
This country does not have an income problem, it has a spending problem. In fiscal year 2022, the U.S. government collected $4.05 trillion in revenue — a record. There should be no $32 trillion debt. There should be no extra $4 trillion needed or else the entire financial system collapses, as we were told. This country takes in enough, but through horrific irresponsibility, politicians continue to steal from the treasury.
Maybe worse, though, is the blatant ignorance shown by so many. Here are a couple takes on our economic calamity: “Well, Donald Trump ran up the deficit,” and the even more tired and ridiculous, “Just tax the rich!”
If the government summoned the 10 wealthiest people in America, brought them into a room and declared that every cent of their collective wealth was being confiscated and all that money was put directly to payments on the debt, it would be about $1 trillion — a mere $31 trillion less than what we owe — or about five months of spending relief for our out-of-control government.
And, yes, Trump ran up the debt— and we hammered him when he did it, too. This is not an ideological problem. This is an American problem without a solution, until elected officials get serious about cutting spending — drastically.
Sooner or later, the cotton sheets of money coming off the press will be as worthless as if money grew on trees. That is the alarm we are sounding, not playing the tired-old game of blaming the other guy in the other political party and ignorantly declaring, “tax the rich!”
