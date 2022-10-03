THUMBS UP: To Laurel Main Street for another amazing Loblolly Festival. LMS is the best around!
THUMBS DOWN: To the alarming number of people who see every aspect of the world through racial glasses. What a sad existence it must be.
Saturday’s Leader-Call Letters to the Editor section had just about everything. It had a man from Georgia calling us (paraphrasing) the worst thing since Satan. The next letter had a man who is obviously a Donald Trump supporter, excoriating us for actually allowing a liberal pen a column for this newspaper. In days prior, we have had people say we are great and terrible.
But the most amusing thing that binds most of these letters or the accompanying anonymous comments on our website is the notion that “it is amazing they will even print this,” somehow believing that we do not want to hear anyone with a different view. Or, even more ridiculous, that we don’t have the backbone or the thick skin to have someone call us names.
Again, like the vast majority of what is said about this newspaper in the circles that do not care for us, it is either misunderstanding, ignorance or just listening to what someone else said. Frankly, it’s nonsense.
For months, as we watched a senile president fall up stairs, looking into a crowd for a dead congresswoman, shaking hands on stage with ghosts and wandering around aimlessly, as if in an assisted-living facility, we begged someone to write a column about their support for Joe Biden. One person stepped forward, but even she had a tepid approval of the president. She had a voice and we wanted that voice heard.
We do not choose to ignore a letter to the editor, as long as it is signed, not profane and not libelous. The most angry commenters, though, do not write letters to the editor because of us needing a signature. It is so much easier to throw darts and venom in the comfort of anonymity — or, we’ll call it what it is — cowardice.
If you love us, we thank you. If you hate us and want the world to know about it, pen a nice letter to the editor with your name attached. We do not have the luxury of hiding behind anonymity. As for this “Our View,” it is the stance of the newspaper, not one person, and that is the only reason no name is attached. We stand behind our words and have photos and email addresses attached to those words.
The last thing we do is censor those who want to be heard, despite what you might have been told by one of our detractors — likely one without the backbone to attach a name to their disdain, unlike those in our Letters to the Editor section.
