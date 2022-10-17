THUMBS UP: To the organizers of another great PDI Reunion and Richard Headrick Memorial Ride.
THUMBS DOWN: To delusional, senile Joe Biden for trumpeting the success of the American economy. What color is the sky in your world, Senile Joe?
We cannot allow a recent trend on high school Friday nights continue. In this state, Friday nights in the fall are almost sacrosanct. Football is king in this state, and the crowds of excited fans who fill the stadiums are a testament to that feeling. It is a place of safety, where teenage gladiators do battle on the field while those in attendance cheer, clap, dance and, of course, boo at the referees. But it seems as if more and more Friday nights in the fall are following a trend of a deteriorating culture and society that seems to be spiraling into despair.
In the small Louisiana city of Bogalusa — about 25 miles west of Poplarville — Friday night’s homecoming game ended early when about a dozen gunshots rang out through the night air. The shooting, which took place just outside of the packed stadium, killed one 15-year-old and left the community shaken. If a homecoming Friday night cannot be a refuge from violence, we wonder what refuges remain?
Several games in Mississippi were marred by reports of gunfire, where bleachers had to be cleared and, at times, games ended early. In September, a Brookhaven game had to be canceled because of threats of a shooting. It is untenable and unacceptable. We thank God this has not happened here, but we also wonder how long that will last. We are in scary times when life has been cheapened.
Yet there seems to be no national outcry at such events, or much of a local outcry, either. Are these shootings becoming the norm? Will it ever become a shock when gunshots are NOT heard on a Friday night?
Compare the lack of outcry here to the furor that has erupted over the past two decades over saying a pregame prayer over the loudspeaker. “Civil liberties” groups lost their minds. School districts followed by banning prayers before games. It took a coach from the West Coast to bring a case to the Supreme Court that ruled in favor of his on-field prayers.
We wonder what has had a more deleterious effect on the psyche of our nation — praying before a football game or witnessing the rise of gun violence and disregard for life at or near those same football games?
As we watch the continued deterioration of our culture and the rise of violence against the populace, ponder this notion, which was taken from a Netflix streaming series, but seems apt for our current state: “Fifty years ago, everyone went to church and no one locked their doors. Now, no one goes to church and everyone locks their doors.” Hmmm ….
