Fourteen years have passed since a young Chris McDaniel, flanked by several other newly elected candidates, appeared under a headline in The ReView of Jones County — Young Guns. It was a new batch of elected officials who were entering politics full of ideas, ideals and vigor.
A Reagan disciple, McDaniel is a principled conservative. What he stood for in 2009 is what he stands for in 2023. He is a fighter, much like he was as an undersized yet extra tough, effective basketball player. Nothing he ever saw on the court could prepare him for the ringer he would be thrown through as a Young Gun when he became a public enemy — in his own party.
McDaniel will not “play ball.” That is not who he is. That is not who his parents raised in Ellisville. How does the state political system work? By playing ball. That’s the only way so many unqualified, unimpressive people could climb to the heights they have — by playing ball, biding their time, taking his orders from the party bosses and kissing the right babies and posteriors. It’s the system, and those with power — or desperate for it — hold principled people in contempt for trying to mess it up.
When 2013 rolled around and the young conservative who refused to play ball announced in these pages that he would be running for U.S. Senate against the granddaddy of the Senate Thad Cochran, a good man who did politics well and had a long, powerful gravy train counting on him. But it was 2013 and the winds of political change swirled. McDaniel represented a different type of Republican — one who won’t strike back-room deals or sell his soul.
Cochran, with help from plenty of Democrats who crossed over to decide the GOP primary — with the party bosses’ blessings — slipped back into office. A shameful display by so-called conservative Republicans in Mississippi who play ball and can change their politics on a whim, if it’s advantageous for them and the donor class.
That is Delbert Hosemann, who governs as a Democrat while clinging to his c0nservative label, desperately hoping that people haven’t actually been paying attention. He is the current king of the state swamp, influenced by the power-brokers — the same people that make most of the ordinary Johns and Janes among us sick.
McDaniel is what you see — principled conservative cut from the stone of Ronald Reagan. He doesn’t change. He doesn’t play ball.
Mississippi needs Chris McDaniel.
