Fourteen years have passed since a young Chris McDaniel, flanked by several other newly elected candidates, appeared under a headline in The ReView of Jones County — Young Guns. It was a new batch of elected officials who were entering politics full of ideas, ideals and vigor.

A Reagan disciple, McDaniel is a principled conservative. What he stood for in 2009 is what he stands for in 2023. He is a fighter, much like he was as an undersized yet extra tough, effective basketball player. Nothing he ever saw on the court could prepare him for the ringer he would be thrown through as a Young Gun when he became a public enemy — in his own party.

