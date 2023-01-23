Imagine a scenario where terrorists spread throughout the country were successful in killing 100,000 Americans. Would anyone pay attention? If dirty bombs went off in places such as Shady Grove or Soso or in downtown Laurel, killing a dozen people, would it register? Would federal authorities, whose main job is to provide for the “common defense” to the union, act?
So why, then, is there such a refusal to get serious in tackling the fentanyl epidemic now destroying cities, towns and families across this nation? We know where fentanyl is produced. We know where it goes. We know how it gets into the United States. Yet, there is no appetite to stop the flow.
Nearly every issue of this paper, it seems of late, has had stories of law enforcement having to use nasal Narcan to save an overdosing patient. Multiply the plight of our local law enforcement across the country, and anyone can extrapolate the true crisis we are facing with fentanyl. The tiniest amount of the deadly synthetic drug, which is usually mixed unknowingly into other opioids, can kill a person. The amount of fentanyl that has flowed across the southern border could conceivably wipe out the population. Remember, the amounts of fentanyl officials think is coming across is only because of seizures. How much doesn’t get seized?
The federal failures at the southern border at best would be grounds for presidential impeachment and at worse a treasonous act. We believe President Biden is beholden to the Chinese through massive corruption involving his son Hunter, brother Jim and a crime syndicate that has greatly enriched their family. We believe Biden is beholden to the most radical elements of a Democratic Party gone mad and who, for some reason, want to flood this country with whomever and whatever can flow across this nation’s border. We believe the destruction of the American financial system is the ultimate goal, to bring this once-great nation to its knees.
By not showing even the slightest interest in shutting the southern border immediately, this administration — and those in the past who similarly neglected their most basic duty — is complicit in mass murder.
Joe Biden and Congress are the modern-day Nero fiddling while America burns.
