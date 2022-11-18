THUMBS UP: To the Salvation Army bell-ringers who will be working around the Free State, rain or shine. Ringing the bell to help those less fortunate is a moving experience. Try it.
THUMBS DOWN: To skyrocketing energy prices, especially as the chill of the season sets in. The energy policies under this administration are horrible.
Conservatives are used to Republican members of Congress folding under pressure. Unlike the rock-solid Democrat caucus, the Republicans display weakness at the first signs of criticism, even though they must all know that, by virtue of being a Republican, they will be at the heart of media scorn for any position the Democrat Party deems unpopular.
On Thursday, a GOP news conference announced that when the Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January, they will be investigating the Biden family. Specifically, they will be probing President Joe Biden — The Big Guy — who, we believe, has for years leveraged his political influence to enrich his family. But he has never been called out on it. He is about to be.
In the same way Democrats targeted Donald Trump with hearing after hearing — with widespread support from the corporate media — the GOP will target Joe Biden. An honest look, we believe, will show vastly more corruption in the Biden family than Trump could dream of.
And while the media cheered at investigation after investigation into Trump, they will push back with fervor on investigations into Biden. Remember, the harder they push back, the greater likelihood there is terrible corruption inside the highest office in our government.
In the end, though, will it really matter? Hardcore Democrats will ignore or defend Biden, but Trump wasn’t guilty of any crime... there’s a big difference. Nothing that will be discovered will either be believed or thought of as consequential by half the country, a product of the sad state of America’s divide in 2022.
