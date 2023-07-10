“Beloved children, our love can't be an abstract theory we only talk about, but a way of life demonstrated through our loving deeds.” — 1 John 3:18
Next time you drive past a wreck and crane your neck to see the mangled mess of vehicles and victims, try to make it a point to notice the people in the brightly colored vests and firefighter turnout gear.
If the wreck is anywhere outside the Laurel or Ellisville city limits, odds are, those people are volunteers. And, in case you didn’t notice, many of them are getting to an age where they may be more likely to need medical attention than they are to continue responding to other people’s calls for help.
OK, we kid our friends in the volunteer fire service. But the point is serious. There is a dire need for more people in the volunteer fire service, particularly among younger people. The last couple of generations just haven’t taken the torch of service that their predecessors carried, and it shows. And that apathy will be critical for all communities if it continues.
There are incentive programs — including a length-of-service award program passed in the Legislature this year to pay a lump sum of $10,000 for 20 years of work to dedicated volunteers — but for volunteers the motivation is not monetary. It’s about helping others in a substantive way.
Every department needs retirees and people with flexible schedules who can respond to emergencies during regular business hours. But more younger people are desperately needed to keep the volunteer fire service viable. A lot of training is involved. The most valuable volunteers are unpaid professionals, with certifications for fighting fires in all kinds of situations, operating hydraulic rescue tools to save trapped crash victims and knowledge to help people in medical distress hang on until an ambulance can get to them.
But every department also needs people who can direct traffic and comfort or otherwise assist people who are going through a traumatic event. The experience they acquire in their service can help calm others on what is likely the most traumatic day of their life.
But the bottom line, as usual, is the bottom line. Without our volunteer fire departments and the dedication of their personnel, property insurance rates would double in many places. The time to respond to that reality is not after it happens. It’s now.
Instead of posting “prayer hands” for the people involved in a wreck you just passed — which is merely gossip veiled as concern — you can actually be the hands and feet of Jesus in service to your community.
For more information about being a volunteer firefighter and/or medical responder, contact Dana Bumgardner at piojonesfire@gmail.com.
