The Ellisville Police Department is about halfway to getting its officers outfitted with body cameras. Now it is time to get them across the finish line.
We have long advocated for the mandatory body cameras on every law enforcement officer in America. It should be included in a defense bill or the even more politically popular “omnibus” bill — which means everything, including the kitchen sink, but not body cams for all.
Tensions between police and a wide swath of citizens have been flaring for years. Those tensions reached a zenith earlier this year in Minnesota with the death of George Floyd while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. An officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin, when those officers were not equipped with body cameras, devolved into chaos, destruction and death.
The only way to truly see a situation from the standpoint of law enforcement is a camera that is always on. Locally, body cams have been instrumental in “telling the real story” of incidents from the scene. A perfect example came earlier this year at a party in Laurel. Complaints of crowds and noise drew Laurel police to the scene. At some point, gunshots were heard and LPD officers pulled their weapons. Social media erupted over the cops pulling their guns on partygoers “for no good reason.” In body-cam footage, though, a gunshot can clearly be heard ringing in the distance, and that shot is what led officers to pull their weapons.
We are heartened that the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will be getting body cameras soon. Ellisville officers’ cameras badly need replacing.
The cost will be somewhere between $6,000 and $10,000, after a portion of the camera money came from a Back the Blue rally in the summer. Well-to-do individuals or businesses in Ellisville, Laurel or Jones County, what do you say? Want to step up? We will make sure a photo of the presentation gets into the paper. Call Chief Bruce Russell at the EPD at 601-477-9252 for details.
That is how important getting body cameras on all officers has become. Tensions in America are high. The temperature doesn’t seem as if it will come down any time soon. The least we can do is make sure our law enforcement has the tools it needs to perform in today’s climate. Step 1 — the biggest step — is body cameras.
