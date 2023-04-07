The New York Times received the Pulitzer Prize for getting its Donald Trump Russia-gate stories wrong. One of the most famous political photos in our history is of President-elect Harry S. Truman holding a copy of the Chicago Tribune on the day after the 1948 presidential election with the banner headline: “DEWEY DEFEATS TRUMAN.” Most 24-hour cable TV news services have perfected getting stories wrong. It happens. Never is it acceptable, but it does happen.
At any level of media and in any form, sometimes outlets get it wrong, as was the case with our initial reporting on the shooting death of James Corey Donald outside of The Rock Church. Original reporting by a decorated Mississippi journalist with enough writing awards to fill the Sanderson Gallery at the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art relied on second-hand sources. Those at the church were tight-lipped, reportedly on orders of church leaders, so the only way to access any information was to rely on sources. The sources got it wrong and, in turn, we got it wrong.
