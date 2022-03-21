Famously, President Harry S. Truman had on his desk the message: “The Buck Stops Here.” In Jones County, it could easily read, “There is no stopping Buck.”
The founder of the Free State Citizens Action Union on Monday finally convinced the Jones County Board of Supervisors to declare the county safe from any infringement on residents’ Second Amendment rights. The wording changed slightly, as the word “sanctuary” was taken out, but it still enforced the notion that if any government entity tries to confiscate or take inventory of guns owned by law-abiding residents, it would get no help from them.
The move is mostly symbolic, but as we have seen with symbols — the State of Mississippi flag, for instance — state symbols matter.
A bigger lesson should be taken from this effort, however, and that is presence and participation work. Being a part of the process, having your voices heard and keeping an eye on those who we elect to represent us is the hallmark of democracy. The Free State Citizens Action Union is a perfect example of that.
It is easy to complain and point out all things wrong, but it is much more difficult to take to the streets and council rooms to enact that change. Those who attend city and county meetings — and there are not enough at each meeting — can make a difference. It doesn’t have to come with screams and yells and threats, but through dogged determination.
Torske and the FSCAU is quickly getting its name out there on local and state levels. Many politicians probably don’t care for their presence, for it is much easier to govern without citizen oversight and participation. But the people of this county should welcome the likes of the FSCAU and any other group that approaches our elected officials trying to enact change or simply to keep an eye on them. Whether it be to query Laurel officials on the speed of road-construction projects to making sure an already out-of-control federal government doesn’t further infringe on our rights as citizens, having concerns heard and being involved can pay off.
It took the FSCAU four tries to get the Board of Supervisors to take this step. Often, government moves at a snail’s pace. In some instances, the delays are designed to “run out the clock.” But if pressure is consistently applied, change can come.
Legal, law-abiding gun owners of this county who have become skeptical of the moves on the national level should thank the board of supervisors and the FSCAU. And to those who do not normally get involved in local politics, take a note from this as well — change is possible with participation.
