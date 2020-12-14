With 10 shopping days left until Christmas, let’s send a message. Let’s pass on the cheaply made — likely in sweat shops — Chinese crap at Walmart, take that money and do something good with it.
Not sold?
Take the SuperStacker Castle set, or whatever the “it” piece of plastic is this year, in one hand and the $100 bill in the other. Imagine that SuperStacker Castle joining the rest of the forgotten toys of years gone by. Then look at the $100 again. Now imagine how many people that $100 could feed had that money been given to an organization such as the Salvation Army. Imagine how much good that money could have done at the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter or houses of addiction recovery. The tangible effects on the community would have so much more of a lasting effect than a box “Made in China.”
Oh, we are not trying to be complete Grinches. We do know how the children love to open gifts … But maybe in the spirit of living through 2020, scale it down just a bit with the toys and open your hearts to worthy causes. How many more displays could be possible with an expansion at the Veterans Memorial Museum? How much good could be done at the Good Samaritan Center? And what an amazing teaching tool for young children. Get to them early and show them how giving is so much more rewarding than receiving gifts.
With 10 days until we celebrate the birth of the Savior, our giving spirit should be on display every day. Find a cause or an organization you believe in and support it. And when you are at the store and see the future occupant of a closet floor, at least take one second to reflect and what would do the most good for the most people.
Enjoy the next 10 days. Don’t let the stresses of the season get to you. It can be downright overwhelming. Take a ride, see the Christmas lights and find something you believe in. Then open your hearts — and wallets!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.