We chuckled at the national news media making a big deal of presidential polling that showed every Democrat in the race, if the election were today, would defeat Donald Trump.
Before the first Democrat debate that will feature about two dozen wannabes, the media was giddy about the polling results.
Before falling for it, though, remember: On Election Day 2016, well into the evening, the polling data confirmed without a doubt, that there was no way Donald Trump would defeat Hillary Clinton. And we all know what happened — thankfully for all of us! Trump swept the Clinton machine out to pasture.
Polling is something the media loves because it can be spun into worthless news. But does it mean any more than the paper it is printed on? Hardly.
First, how many people still will vocally throw their support behind Trump? Despite an amazing economic turnaround, historically low unemployment rates across all demographics and a renewed spirit of American patriotism, far too many will stay silent, not wanting to risk a social backlash from Democrats whose hatred for Trump clouds every decision they make. If you voice verbal support for our president, you are a racist, a bigot and anti-gay.
Second, how many people get polled? That is something to pay attention to. There are about 350 million people in America. Notice the sample sizes on these polls — “2,000 likely voters” or “1,000 registered voters.” The polling data is taken from such a small sample, it is disingenuous to extrapolate any real information from polling date.
Of the two-dozen Dems running for president, there are maybe one or two who might challenge the president. But it is doubtful any of them could defeat the president — no matter what a poll might say.
