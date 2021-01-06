We received a heartfelt note attached to a subscription renewal recently. The note came from the Tillerys — longtime readers of this newspaper and pillars of the community. Attached to their own renewal was a pledge for a year’s Leader-Call subscription for “someone less fortunate.” Bravo!
We love the notion of paying it forward — doing a good deed for someone else in hopes that they, in turn, will do a good deed for another person and so on. The practice is a perfect symmetry of love, compassion and doing the right thing for strangers.
What would happen if this took off as well? Here is the challenge: Consider sponsoring a Leader-Call subscription for someone less fortunate or have a copy of the paper delivered to a local nursing home. It is easy to do. When you prepare to renew your local subscription for one year for $65 — a more than $50 savings off the single-copy price — pledge a second subscription for whomever you would like. We will make sure those papers get delivered three times per week and will recognize those who participate in an issue of this newspaper. It doesn’t have to be a nursing home. It could be for your neighbor who loves the paper but cannot get a full subscription or a family member who has taken a hit from COVID and has had to trim the budget.
There is no secret that the Laurel Leader-Call is a newspaper like no other. Sure, we hear from those who dislike us, but most of the feedback we get is from those who let us know we are doing the right thing. Those messages far outweigh negative, even though they aren’t nearly as loud. Since opening as The ReView of Jones County some 15 years ago — can you believe it has been that long? — the core staff at the new locally-owned LL-C has delivered fair, honest news without being swayed by politics or someone’s station in life. We treat people the same, as we wish everyone would do. Some of those brave stances have cost us financially, while others have led to threats so severe we have had to have a Laurel police officer stationed in our downtown office. Each time those threats were hurled at us, all it did was make our resolve to tell the unvarnished story of Laurel and Jones County that much stronger. We vow to continue that stance.
Anyone interested in participating in the Leader-Call Pay it Forward campaign can get details from Lakyn Prince or Kamron Johnson by calling 601-649-9388. To start the giving, the LL-C is giving a one-year subscription to Care Center of Laurel, Comfort Care, Jones County Nursing Home, Laurelwood, Lynwood, Northview Care Center or Guardian Angels. Please join us in the small act of paying it forward.
Better yet, come see us at our downtown office at 318 N. Magnolia St. When you do visit, you will notice one very large change — a souvenir shop inside the newspaper office. With the grand success of “Home Town” — with an extra large thanks to Ben and Erin Napier and all of the HGTV fans who have made the show a booming success — it made our decision a no-brainer. In the coming days and weeks, we will be offering T-shirts and souvenirs of all different types and styles — and, most importantly, all very affordable — for locals and visitors alike. Coffee mugs, magnets, keychains, etc., will be available at our store. The hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We soon will be unveiling Saturday hours as well.
This year has the makings of something special in Jones County, and we hope that you will join us for the ride of a lifetime. Look for newspapers in the coming year to be filled with interesting features, a truckload of special sections and, of course, the same fearless reporting for which we are known.
Let us all make it a priority to do for others first in this new year. A great step would be to buy a subscription for a stranger. We know they will love it — just like all of you do.
