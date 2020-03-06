A few things to ponder before you go to sleep tonight — don’t forget to set those clocks ahead one hour, there is no “s” in Daylight Saving Time and it is a completely worthless endeavor to manipulate the clocks twice per year.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, led by Mississippi’s Cindy Hyde-Smith, have introduced the “Sunshine Protection Act” to end a century-long practice of changing our clocks in the fall and end of winter. The legislation would shift the United States to a permanent Daylight Saving Time year round, eliminating the need to change time, something that has been done in most of the United States for nearly a century.
According to the legislation, “Research sheds light on the significant health benefits of extending DST for the entire year. By recalibrating the portion of the day spent in sunlight to standard work hours, studies suggest that we would see advantages to Americans’ public health, including reduced risks of seasonal depression, cardiac problems and strokes. Children exercise more during DST, and adults spend substantially more time engaged in pedestrian, cycling and other recreational activities.”
In addition, “A Brookings Institute study suggests it would bring a 27 percent reduction in robberies committed during the evening hour of gained sunlight, with the overall daily rate dropping by 7 percent. Another group of researchers found permanent DST could also result in fewer car accidents, reducing the rate of vehicle collisions with wildlife as traffic patterns shift an hour away from nocturnal animal behavior.”
Legislative efforts to get the United States on a standardized time are not new. Since 2015, more than 200 bills in both state and federal levels have been introduced and failed. Eight states support the measure and it is under consideration by a dozen more, including Mississippi.
Mostly, though, DST is an unneeded inconvenience.
Pick one and stick with it.
Until then, though, don’t show up late for church on Sunday morning.
