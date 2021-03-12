A few things to ponder before you go to sleep tonight — don’t forget to set those clocks ahead one hour, there is no “s” in Daylight Saving Time and it is a completely worthless endeavor to manipulate the clocks twice per year.
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, led by Mississippi’s Cindy Hyde-Smith, has again introduced the “Sunshine Protection Act of 2021” to end a century-long practice of changing our clocks in the fall and spring. The legislation would shift the United States to a permanent Daylight Saving Time year round, eliminating the need to change time, something that has been done in most of the United States for nearly a century.
Potential effects of making Daylight Saving Time permanent for the nation:
• Benefits the economy. According to a study by JP Morgan Chase, which found that there is a drop in economic activity of 2.2 percent – 4.9 percent when clocks move back.
• Benefits the agricultural economy, which is disrupted disproportionately by biannual changes in time by upsetting the synergy between farmers’ schedules and their supply-chain partners.
• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians. Better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours’ increases visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research. Also reduces the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife by 8-11 percent by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off from nocturnal wildlife’s behavior.
• Benefits health by reducing risks for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression. Legislative efforts to get the United States on a standardized time are not new. Since 2015, more than 200 bills in both state and federal levels have been introduced and failed. Eight states support the measure and it is under consideration by a dozen more, including Mississippi.
According to the legislation, “Research sheds light on the significant health benefits of extending DST for the entire year. By recalibrating the portion of the day spent in sunlight to standard work hours, studies suggest that we would see advantages to Americans’ public health, including reduced risks of seasonal depression, cardiac problems and strokes. Children exercise more during DST, and adults spend substantially more time engaged in pedestrian, cycling and other recreational activities.”
Mostly, though, it is an unneeded inconvenience.
Pick one and stick with it.
Until then, though, don’t show up late for church on Sunday morning.
