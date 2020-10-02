There’s an old saying: “A picture is worth 1,000 words.” Thursday’s front-page photo of Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox standing next to Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin during a press conference announcing an arrest in a slaying at a local motel speaks volumes about the state of local law enforcement today.
For years, Berlin worked for the LPD under Cox and former Chief Tyrone Stewart. In 2019, Berlin shocked Jones County by winning the race for sheriff after three-term incumbent Alex Hodge failed to advance out of the primary. The man Berlin defeated, Macon Davis, is now an LPD officer. During the campaign, Hodge warned that not re-electing him would lead the JCSD back to the “bad old days.” What he was referring to is a mystery, but it certainly wasn’t the relationship between law enforcement agencies in Jones County.
There is a tendency to become territorial in law enforcement. That was a hallmark of the previous sheriff’s administration. He was more concerned with making himself look good than working with other local agencies. Cox and Berlin aren’t like that. They aren’t self-promoters. They just do what’s necessary as the face of their respective departments. The results, so far, are not surprising. As the late, great football coach Bear Bryant used to say, “It is amazing what can be accomplished when no one wants the credit.” Amen.
There is so much intermingling of departments — former LPD investigators now with the sheriff’s department and vice versa — there is a wonderful mix of familiarity among them. They have worked on the same team before, they know each other, they have each other’s cellphone numbers and their No. 1 priority is getting the job done.
Cox alluded to that in the press conference, joking at first then getting serious. “It’s no secret that he decided to hire half of (the LPD),” said Cox, who lost nearly a half-century of experience when Berlin was elected and hired Mitch Sumrall as his chief deputy. Then the ex-LPD duo hired almost a dozen experienced LPD officers. “It’s been tough, but I‘m starting to see it as a positive, too. They know how we work and we know how they work. We put the petty stuff aside when something big happens. When it’s time to go to work, we go to work.”
That working relationship goes beyond the two largest departments, too. Ellisville police Chief Bruce Russell fits in the same mold as Berlin and Cox — away from the spotlight for the good of the community. Sandersville and Soso are in good hands with their police departments and they know help is always one call away.
Yes, Jones County, law enforcement in the Free State is working as well or better as it ever has, even as it’s under attack across the country. The winner of that cooperation is the community.
Look again at that photo. It was not about Berlin nor Cox. It wasn’t about the JCSD or the LPD. It was about working together and getting things done. And don’t lose the fact that an accused murderer with a rap sheet as long as Ellisville Boulevard is where he belongs — behind bars — because of cooperation.
