Play ball!

Hundreds of out-of-state visitors are descending on Laurel and Jones County for the playing of the Dixie Youth World Series. Welcome them with open arms and show them why our city has become a jewel to a worldwide audience. Be ambassadors for our town and our county. Be patient, show them where to go and answer their questions.
For the next two weeks, Laurel and Jones County will put its best foot forward with every age group of the Dixie Youth World Series coming to Laurel and Jones County. That, in itself, is a testament to the city leaders and the Parks and Recreation Department under the amazing leadership of Elvin Ulmer.
Getting one age group for the Dixie Youth World Series is astounding, but attracting every age group on a seemingly rotating basis shows that Laurel and Jones County simply know how to do it and do it right. DYWS officials will be quick to say that when the series comes to Laurel, there is nothing to worry about — outside of the ever-present chance of rain during the afternoon.
Ulmer, the city and county run the DYWS like a well-oiled machine. The impact of having so many people here will be seen in sales- and tourism-tax collections in the near future with a slam-packed city.
For our visitors, ask questions — but don’t ask where the Home Town stars live because we respect their privacy and will not tell you. They have taken Laurel to heights never before believable, so it is the duty of all who live here to take care of our own. Besides that, ask away.
We urge you to stroll down North Magnolia Street, Central Avenue and Oak Street to fill up at our local eateries. Don’t forget there are plenty of options along 16th Avenue, as well, so don’t forget them. Also, we urge visitors to visit Ellisville and maybe go to Bok Homa Casino in Sandersville and win a few bucks on the slot machines.
We also urge all visitors to make a stop at our office at 318 North Magnolia St., which is a newspaper and souvenir shop for everything from coffee mugs to affordable T-shirts. We have a fresh stock of supplies, so come on in and say hello — and ask a newspaper question or two as well. You will not be disappointed.
We hope that your stay here in Laurel and Jones County is fantastic. We hope it is so good that before you leave, you start planning a return trip. We are mighty proud of the city’s transformation and are eager to show it off. And we promise that not every month of the year is as hot as it will be these weekends.
To the players, good luck in bringing home a World Series championship to your hometown. You are special youngsters with special talents that all of Jones County is excited to see. Win or lose, though, the most important aspect of these two weekends will be to have fun. These years of your life will be like no other, so cherish them. Years down the line, you likely will be talking more about who was on your team rather than how that team did. (Read Sean Murphy’s column for more on that).
Lastly, be safe in the heat. Drink more water than you think you need. Don’t forget the sunscreen. Take it easy on the umpires and remember that sportsmanship is one of the most valuable lessons you will ever learn.
Play ball!
