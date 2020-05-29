On its surface, the return of youth sports is something to celebrate. But get deep into the weeds and the return of such a necessary activity will bring with it what must be seen as overkill.
For the most part, Gov. Tate Reeves has done a positive job handling this crisis. COVID-19 cases are still rising, but the doom-and-gloom scenarios has never materialized in the scale predicted. Hospitals are not overwhelmed and preparations have been made. We have made concessions with how we handle those who are most vulnerable. The vast — and we mean vast — majority of healthy Americans, even if they contracted COVID, would recover from it. Mississippi is not overwhelmed.
So why the draconian measures when it comes to youth sports? Among Reeves’ most ridiculous, over-the-top measures for youth sports include:
• Each player must be screened by a coach before entering the field of practice, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 14 days. Parents, if your kid has been near a COVID patient, keep them out of the park. But to interview a dozen 7-year-olds who just want to play baseball or soccer is borderline insane.
• Park personnel will police social distancing because, obviously, we are not smart enough to distance ourselves. We are sure minimum-wage-making teenagers will love telling a Momma she is too close to her cub in the dugout.
• Parents and guardians must remain in their cars during practice. Practice consists of 12 players and about three coaches, usually with an entire baseball field for themselves. Among those, maybe half have parents who watch practice. An acre of space on a baseball field and parents must remain in their cars? It’s late spring in Mississippi — will the state give a special tax break on gasoline seeing as the AC will need to be run?
• Players should use their own equipment. Go tell that to the non-affluent communities that Reeves must not be familiar with. Some leagues have two bats — per team. Most of those are minority communities, governor.
• Players must bring their own drinks and snacks, and no coolers will be allowed. See previous paragraph. Really, governor?
Oh, it gets worse, since that was just related to practice.
• No more than 100 people are allowed at the games — coaches, players and parents. Fan attendance is limited to two household members per family.
• Social distancing required in the dugouts. If we use 6 feet of space with 12 players, that is 72 feet ... almost the entire length of the first-base line.
Maybe on paper, some of these regulations sounded like a good idea. But in reality, Reeves should tear these up and start over again.
We want our lives back. We want sports back. We can handle it, governor. If an outbreak occurs, shut it down. But to make standing in line at the Atlanta airport to get through TSA screening seem like a dream vacation compared to attending your daughter’s soccer game, unrest is sure to follow.
We wouldn’t blame the people of the FREE STATE OF JONES one bit if they decided to express to the fine governor exactly what they think of his Soviet-style directives.
