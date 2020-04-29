No image will define the disconnect between the elitist Establishment national politicians and the people who make this country run than that of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s now-infamous “Ice Cream Social.”
In an interview on TV news — and we use “news” lightly — the multimillionaire Pelosi is finding a way to survive COVID-19 in her gated mansion. She takes viewers on a tour of her refrigerator that reportedly cost more than a Honda HRV. The refrigerator is filled with $12-a-pint ice cream. She makes sure to let everyone know that the new shipment arrived and there is plenty for everyone.
While millions upon millions of people file for unemployment and businesses shutter by the thousands, the second-in-line of succession for the presidency is downing gourmet ice cream as if it is something everyone does.
This virus is further exposing the “Swamp” we all talk about wanting to get rid of, yet we keep sending the same slithering swamp dwellers such as Pelosi back to laugh at us while overseeing a rigged game.
Since the day he assumed the role of mayor — and for many years before in public life — Johnny Magee spoke with a candor not usually present in politicians. While most will try subterfuge and spin on a story, Magee tackles it head first.
Three years into his second term, he hasn’t changed one bit when it comes to tackling something head on. In Tuesday’s Leader-Call, it was revealed that an out-of-state company had gotten a contract to repair vehicles damaged by hail. Magee, fresh off back surgery and on doctor-prescribed pain medication, signed off on the deal.
Seeing representatives from a non-local company set up at one of Laurel’s busiest intersections drew the ire of residents. Certainly a more local company could have been found?
We applaud Magee for apologizing and taking the “buck stops here” approach. But we also wonder if there should not be different systems in place in such a case. Someone should be making decisions when the mayor is incapacitated. If not, there should be. We also don’t know if the out-of-state company offered a much better deal (but we’re trying to find out!) and if local companies may have been overwhelmed by the number of vehicles that needed to be repaired, too. Outside help may have been needed.
Magee and Gov. Tate Reeves are total opposites when it comes to political style. Reeves is measured and is gifted at spin. In the case of reopening the state, albeit in baby steps, Reeves deserves credit for having the backbone to begin to open up Mississippi.
Reeves and about four other governors were the “canaries in the coal mine” when it came to reopening states’ economies. Most state leaders are playing wait-and-see what the other one does. But Reeves had Mississippi on the forefront of cautiously reopening our businesses as it becomes apparent that the COVID-19 likely will not have the apocalyptic effects initially predicted.
The state’s hospitals are not overwhelmed, which was the main impetus for the “shelter-in-place” order. The death numbers are not materializing in the size and scope as first predicted. Mississippi needed to get its residents back to work and its business owners paying into the state coffers.
We have been at odds with Reeves on many, many occasions. But on this, we are not... well, not completely. We implored him to open the state and he responded — slower than we wanted but faster than most other governors.. Coupled with his presence in Jones and Jasper counties and empathy for those affected by April tornadoes, we admit we are pleasantly surprised with Reeves as governor — at least for now.
