We ended our Tuesday editorial decrying the decision of the City of Laurel Special Events Committee for canceling the Pine Cone Drop three months before it was set to take place by writing that Jones County needed some good news.
The committee and city have responded. And it is good news, indeed. The committee reversed course and put the Pine Cone Drop back on the calendar. We applaud their decision. Because it is back on the calendar does not mean that it will happen 100 percent. Contrarily, if the COVID-19 numbers in Mississippi over the next two months spike and if COVID mixed with flu season dictate it be canceled, it should be canceled.
Our biggest concern was canceling an outside event so far in advance. We have seen in large cities that events scheduled for mid-2021 have already been canceled. Officials have to weigh plenty of scenarios, and because of that, they have to be fluid in their decision-making. We point to how the local school districts have handled the COVID-19 cases — come up with a plan and then be able to make changes on the fly if conditions dictate.
We will urge all those who attend the Pine Cone Drop to remain socially distant and wear masks, which shouldn’t be a problem because it likely will be cold on New Year’s Eve. The people have to be responsible for taking care of themselves and others around them. We know our residents will do that.
With the Pine Cone Drop still on, the community received more good news when the Sertoma Club of Laurel announced that the Christmas parade will go on as planned, with an adjustment. For the first time in years, the Laurel parade will roll at night. Because of the cancellation of the Kiwanis Club Pancake Day — a tradition that takes place indoors and draws large crowds mostly in the morning — Sertoma moved the parade to the night.
Longtime residents of Laurel and Jones County remember the parade as taking place at night in years past, and there is a bit of extra magic of having a night parade. With the overhead lights in downtown Laurel and businesses and restaurants thriving, we can only imagine the crowds who will watch that parade. Again, we urge parade-goers to be socially distant and responsible. As with the Pine Cone Drop, though, if conditions dictate it ... well, we won’t even walk down that road yet.
This year has been filled with challenges. We have all walked down a turbulent road. We wanted something positive for our residents to look forward to — and we received that news.
It makes us want to start singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” or “Auld Lang Syne.”
