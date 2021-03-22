The latest statistic to come from the Mississippi Department of Health, which was released Monday, showed that there were 95 new COVID-19 cases reported and zero deaths. That, in itself, should be reason to be thankful. Mississippi is still closing in on 7,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the case numbers surpassed 300,000. But the numbers are continuing to trend in the right direction.
On March 11, the Leader-Call published on Page A1 the last of the daily COVID-19 numbers, instead referring readers to the health department website. When we began publishing those numbers in each issue about a year ago, it was important to follow the trends of COVID infections and deaths. But as the vaccine rollouts intensified and the COVID numbers continued to plummet, we decided to stop running those daily numbers. In the two weeks since we reported those numbers for the last time, the death toll in Jones County has risen by five. We mourn for all 154 Jones Countians who fell victim to COVID-19 but are also encouraged that the numbers continue to go down.
Today (Tuesday) also marks three weeks since Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves rescinded the mask mandate for the state. He still pushed for mask-wearing, but took away the government mandate. It also coincided with President Joe Biden, who we have severe questions about his ability to lead this nation, to declare both Mississippi and Texas as using “neanderthal” thinking in lifting those mandates. As he has been so often in his young presidency, he was dead wrong.
The political divide is so severe that when a “red” state does something that goes against the left-leaning nanny-states, it has to be met with derision. Mississippi and Texas both have Republican governors and populations that are freedom-loving and predominantly conservative. If one of those states makes a decision, to Biden and his ilk, it has to be the wrong decision.
To their great credit, Reeves and Abbott saw that governmental mandates had run their course. Letting their states’ residents act like adults, to make decisions on their own and with the best interests of their neighbors and families has no place in the “depend-on-me” federal government that is now in charge.
It would be interesting to hear what Biden thinks now, three weeks later, of his neanderthal comments. We wonder if he would even remember making them.
Watch as more and more “red” states continue to open up, without governmental dictates while the Democrat-leaning states stay shuttered as long as possible. The more the people suffer, the more they need to rely on the same overreaching government freedom-loving Americans have had enough of.
Luckily, most Mississippians were not offended by Biden’s comments. Many held it as a badge of honor. If this president, who has trouble climbing a flight of stairs, who has caused gas prices to rise dramatically and has caused a crisis on the southern border like we have never seen, says it, his track record shows that he’s usually wrong.
