Alex Hodge brought a youthful spirit and exuberance to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in 2008. He ushered in many upgrades, including much-needed modern technology, too. Most of us have heard him, at some point, talk about how he was born to be sheriff, how he used to ride his bicycle and make siren sounds to “pull over” violators.
It’s a heartwarming story and we have no doubt that he had good intentions when he took office. But somewhere between the time he took office and the time that he grew BClean into a business empire and became a multimillionaire, he changed.
Trouble is, that little boy inside of him didn’t grow with his business and political skills. When things don’t go his way, he pouts. And when a grown man in a powerful position pouts and becomes vindictive, that’s dangerous.
Dozens of people tried to tell us about Hodge’s temperament for years. We wrote about it after we finally experienced it for ourselves after the Lyon Ranch Road raid in July 2018. And now all of Jones County is getting to see it for themselves — you didn’t vote for him for a fourth term, so he’s taking his toys and going home.
The day after Hodge lost the runoff, he didn’t send a deputy to Jones County Circuit Court. Said he didn’t have the manpower. Word is — and we’re paraphrasing here — that Judge Dal Williamson sent a message that statute requires the sheriff to provide security for the court, and if he didn’t, he may spend the night in his own jail.
Since then, there have been reliable reports of him cleaning out his office, trying to give away equipment that belongs to the taxpayers of Jones County, and shutting down training and programs that benefitted the people who elected him to office for 12 years. Word is he’s even shutting down the online jail website that keeps the public informed — a primary mission of his, he often claimed.
How you campaign and how you serve when things are going your way is not the measure of a man. It’s how you leave that reveals character (see the column to your right). He went on Facebook Live the day after the election and said he would leave the department in better shape than he found it, and everyone would be professional … and, as usual, it sounded good. But it was his last Fakebook lie.
Jones Countians, you made the right move by voting out Hodge in August. If you weren’t sure then, you can be sure now.
