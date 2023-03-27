On a Facebook post this weekend, state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville lamented the Senate — currently run by Democrat, err, Republican in Name Only Delbert Hosemann, about the inability to give the people the chance to introduce ballot initiatives. McDaniel, as usual, was spot-on. As a matter of fact, it was exactly what we said in our Saturday editorial — and we’re not just writing that because it agreed with what was appeared in this space the previous day. Any rational person would come to the same conclusion, which may explain why so many career politicians didn’t.
As we have written going back more than a year — a career politician used a ridiculous loophole to strip Mississippians of the power to introduce ballot initiatives. To get an initiative on the ballot, an equal number of signatures from five Mississippi congressional districts are needed. However, there are now only four congressional districts, making it impossible to get equal signatures from a district that no longer exists. The fix would be so simple — one line change from “five congressional districts” to “the number of congressional districts at the time the initiative is introduced.”
McDaniel, in his Facebook presentation, pointed out that fact, again showing his principled nature. McDaniel is a political anomaly who believes the power belongs to the people and those in power work for the people, not the other way around — the Hosemann way.
Hosemann, on Monday morning, released this statement: “At my request, the Senate passed a suspension resolution to revive the initiative process this morning. House leadership has also expressed a desire to continue working on this issue. If the House agrees to this suspension resolution, the Senate will again address legislation providing Mississippians with direct input on policy. We are hopeful to come to a final agreement before sine die.”
Maybe he watched McDaniel’s Facebook video as well, but notice the quick, easy fix is nowhere to be found. What is wrong with these people?
If those in power wanted this to change for the betterment of the people, it would have been done already. They don’t.
We urge McDaniel, when he becomes lieutenant governor, to put his words into action and demand the ballot-initiative process be restored. Whether he decides to give us some credit for continuing to hammer away at Mississippi swamp politics is optional. We just want what’s best for the working people of this great state.
But make no mistake, such a common-sense, easy decision should have been made two weeks after the slick, career mayor of haughty Madison exploited that loophole — and people like Delbert the Democrat, apparently, are perfectly OK with taking power from the people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.