On a Facebook post this weekend, state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville lamented the Senate — currently run by Democrat, err, Republican in Name Only Delbert Hosemann, about the inability to give the people the chance to introduce ballot initiatives. McDaniel, as usual, was spot-on. As a matter of fact, it was exactly what we said in our Saturday editorial — and we’re not just writing that because it agreed with what was appeared in this space the previous day. Any rational person would come to the same conclusion, which may explain why so many career politicians didn’t.

As we have written going back more than a year — a career politician used a ridiculous loophole to strip Mississippians of the power to introduce ballot initiatives. To get an initiative on the ballot, an equal number of signatures from five Mississippi congressional districts are needed. However, there are now only four congressional districts, making it impossible to get equal signatures from a district that no longer exists. The fix would be so simple — one line change from “five congressional districts” to “the number of congressional districts at the time the initiative is introduced.”

